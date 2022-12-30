Arab Lawmakers Shape Up for Netanyahu's Far-right Government

Arab lawmakers intend to fight Benjamin Netanyahu's sixth and most right-wing government and to garner the support of the international community for that cause, Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi told Haaretz this week.

"We'll act as an aggressive opposition, but that won't be enough," he said, adding that "We need a civil protest as well as legal and media campaigns," and a "joint Arab-Jewish campaign that will not compromise."

Drawing attention to the issue on the international level will be easier, Tibi says, as "they're more attentive to our struggle."

Hadash leader Ayman Odeh, who participated in a recent demonstration against the government, said: "We plan to intensify our struggle… to work hard in building a broad democratic camp of Arabs and Jews who'll work together to stop the fascists."

The United Arab List is also targeting the international arena. On Thursday, party leader Mansour Abbas met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and said that the party will maintain "direct contact" with its supporters. In a conversation with Haaretz, Abbas said his party will continue "acting on the parliamentary level and using all available tools, including committees and government ministries."

"We'll be active in Arab society, with the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee in Israel, and also with the leaders of local governments in Israel and nonprofit organizations. It's important that all these organizations work together, so we can face the challenges ahead."

The first major challenge for Arab society under the new government is expected when Ramadan and Passover coincide in a few months, which usually causes tension in mixed Jewish-Arab neighborhoods and around Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in particular.

The Chairman of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, Mohammad Barakeh, issued a statement on Thursday in which he defined first steps the Arab public must take: Strengthening civic activity within Arab communities and strengthening the activity of Arab parties.

The committee called all Arab parties to be more involved in the local government elections scheduled for October 2023 and to make an effort to prevent the appointment of criminals into municipalities.

The National Union of Arab Municipalities will also assemble in the coming days to discuss the consequences of the new government. The union's chairperson, Mudar Younes, told Haaretz that they intend to ask to meet with Netanyahu to discuss the government's plans for the Arab society.

According to Younes, the union has the support of the federation of local authorities in Israel which encourages implementing previous government decisions pertaining to the budget in Arab localities.