The Face of Netanyahu's New Government: 30 Ministers, Five Women

Benjamin Netanyahu swore into office on Thursday for the formation of the returning prime minister's sixth government.

After distributing the positions among his coalition partners, the Likud chairman met with members of his party on the last day and informed them which portfolios they would receive – if any at all.

Netanyahu appointed 30 ministers and three deputy ministers. In three government ministries – defense, education and welfare – two ministers will serve at the same time. However, women remain in the minority with only five ministerial posts.

Likud's Gila Gamliel was named as intelligence minister after the new government was sworn in. Her appointment will go through the cabinet on Sunday and will be brought to the Knesset for approval on Monday.