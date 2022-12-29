Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

The Face of Netanyahu's New Government: 30 Ministers, Five Women

The new Netanyahu-led government has two ministers serving in three ministries at the same time. Meanwhile, women remain in the minority of ministerial posts

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Netanyahu next to Dichter, Ohana and Barkat in the Knesset, yesterday.
Netanyahu next to Dichter, Ohana and Barkat in the Knesset, yesterday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov

Benjamin Netanyahu swore into office on Thursday for the formation of the returning prime minister's sixth government.

After distributing the positions among his coalition partners, the Likud chairman met with members of his party on the last day and informed them which portfolios they would receive – if any at all.

Netanyahu appointed 30 ministers and three deputy ministers. In three government ministries – defense, education and welfare – two ministers will serve at the same time. However, women remain in the minority with only five ministerial posts.

Likud's Gila Gamliel was named as intelligence minister after the new government was sworn in. Her appointment will go through the cabinet on Sunday and will be brought to the Knesset for approval on Monday.

The appointments for the sixth Netanyahu government.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism