'We'll Be Right Back,’ Lapid Quips as Netanyahu Takes Power

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid promised to quickly return from the opposition on Thursday, as he prepared to hand over power to rival Benjamin Netanyahu, to whom he appealed not to undo his government’s policies.

Israel has “a strong economy, with improved security capabilities and powerful deterrence” and is currently enjoying “the best international status” it has ever had, he tweeted.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Sharing a photo of transition documents for the new prime minister, Lapid quipped: “We are delivering you a state in excellent condition. Try not to ruin it, we'll be right back. The briefing files are ready.”

Netanyahu’s new right-wing and religious coalition is set to roll back a number of reforms implemented by the previous administration.

According to the coalition agreement between Netanyahu’s Likud and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, the new government will roll back taxes on sweetened drinks and disposable, single-use utensils, which many in the ultra-Orthodox community saw as specifically targeted against them.

It will also take action to stymie former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana’s plans to privatize the system of certification of kosher food in the country and allow local municipal rabbis to perform conversions, as well as a planned regulatory change that would have allowed members of the ultra-Orthodox community to keep numbers assigned to their so-called kosher phones even after buying a smartphone.

Earlier this month, Lapid derided Netanyahu as “weak” and accused him of being “blackmailed” by his allies.

In a scathing Facebook post where he outlined how a government should function and provide for its citizen, Lapid wrote that the coalition Netanyahu was in the process of forming was "crazy" and that Netanyahu was aligning himself with far-right, anti-Arab, anti-LGBTQ politicians. He also said that “Likud has become a minor partner in its own government.”