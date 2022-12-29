Weak Netanyahu Presides Over an Alliance of Hoodlums

The coalition agreements placed “on the government’s table” on Wednesday consist of hundreds, even thousands of clauses. But the government that will be sworn in on Thursday will be defined by one clause only, number 91 in the agreement with United Torah Judaism: the discrimination clause (and the interpretation it was given by the Religious Zionism party). As long as that’s there – even if it doesn’t become a law – the Israeli government is the government of discrimination and its leader is the prime minister of legitimate discrimination. The world must treat him accordingly.

The ideological, social, legal, economic and regime revolution the agreements harbinger, even if only parts of them are implemented, will change Israel forever. This is the alliance of hoodlums – the ultra-Orthodox bulimia, the Smotriches’ messianic greed, homophobia and racism – were legitimized by a weak, feeble prime minister operated by his inciting, wacky son and assertive wife. She came to Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv “by chance,” as she put it, where the appointments were being made. That was a statement: everyone knows the last word is hers. They may as well see it.

After his serial failures and surrenders to the coalition partners became official, Benjamin Netanyahu took time to tend to his party members. One of his first appointments was Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker. Given that the alternative was Dudi Amsalem, this is a reasonable appointment. But Ohana received the prestigious, representative role (he’s also acting state president) to become a fig leaf covering the government’s nakedness. He is the pet gay who will meet heads of state and parliament speakers and conduct ceremonial meetings while his partner sits with the other dignitaries.

While opposition parties tend not to vote against this appointment on Thursday, let’s see how the dark homophobes vote: the ultra-Orthodox, Avi Maoz, Orit Strock, Simha Rothman. Isn’t this a violation of their religious belief?

Yoav Gallant as defense minister and Tzahi Hanegbi as head of the Security Council also fall on the reasonable side, at least until proven otherwise. Hanegbi is experienced in state and security affairs. He is an ardent supporter of attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities and has even promised in Netanyahu’s name that such an attack will take place. Let’s see them do it.

As expected, Yariv Levin will be justice minister. In recent weeks, when he conducted the coalition negotiations with the various parties, he swore in private conversations that if Netanyahu doesn’t give him a “free hand” to implement the destruction and ruin he intends to wreak – he’ll do without the post. What can be derived from his agreement? That the bridle has been loosened and the muzzle removed from the attack dog’s snout, or that Levin was persuaded to compromise here and there?

Levin is Likud’s big winner. He took care of the other members of his party as well. Yoav Kish will get the education portfolio (or what’s left of it after the ravenous partners took bites from every part of it). Eli Cohen was offered on Wednesday surprisingly to be the first foreign minister in rotation with Israel Katz.

Those around Netanyahu spread reports in recent days that Katz would be first in the rotation, although there was no such intention. Katz was misled and portrayed as a fool. It’s not clear how this saga will end, but the man who was once the senior Likud minister and served as foreign and finance minister has been humiliated. Katz kept silent on Wednesday but his close ally David Bitan hasn’t stopped railing at Netanyahu. Bitan and Amsalem will be thorns in the prime minister’s backside, and they may not be the only ones.

In any case, even if he had been appointed foreign minister, it would have been in title only. The real foreign minister was and will be the prime minister. After him President Herzog and Hanegbi, who will be sent on state missions to the United States and Europe. Ron Dermer, if appointed minister, will get a significant foothold in Israel’s international affairs. Less with the Democrats in Washington who can’t stand him, more on the Republican side (and let’s see what happens in November 2024).

After the primary, Netanyahu decided to teach all his self-declared heirs a lesson. Katz we’ve mentioned. Yuli Edelstein won’t be in the government and will run for the post of chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Nir Barkat will end up with a medium portfolio and Avi Dichter was sent to the Agriculture Ministry at Beit Dagan.

In contrast, the obedient, subservient loyalists were promoted (except Amsalem who made exaggerated demands). The slap Edelstein received is especially stinging in view of the expected ministerial appointments of the defectors from Yamina, Idit Salman and Amichai Chikli, in addition for reserving them a slot on Likud’s ticket. At least as far as Silman is concerned, this is proof of a deal reeking a criminal aroma ahead of her sudden resignation from Bennett’s coalition. Her way to her appointment began with an apparent bribe.

The lackey Shlomo Karhi, who would feel at home in Otzma Yehudit, will be communication minister. For the Public Broadcasting Corporation the appointment is like Levin’s for the Supreme Court judges and the Justice Ministry. Karhi would be happy to get any portfolio. Putting him in communication is bad news for the future on public broadcasting in Israel, which Netanyahu hates as though it was Hezbollah’s Al Manar. Perhaps even more.

Sycophant Miri Regev returned to the Transportation Ministry. How disappointed she’ll be when she finds that cunning Arye Dery managed to take over the local authority division. He’ll be giving the bonuses to the local government heads. Regev, as we assessed here a month ago, will return to chair the ministers’ committee for ceremonies and symbols. She will produce the North-Korean festival for Bibi and Sara on Independence Day with all the flattery and groveling she can muster.

In this celebration it behooves to pay attention to President Herzog. He summoned Ben-Gvir for a “conversation” as though he were a school principal calling an insubordinate schoolboy over the school loudspeaker. Ben-Gvir is certainly a symbol for everything that is bad in this government. But Herzog, whose office is flooded with demonstrations of concern bordering on hysteria from world Jewry and foreign governments, has his work cut out for him. He has taken on the role of diffusing the bombs Netanyahu has buried in the government. And there are others apart from Ben-Gvir: Smotrich in the Defense Ministry, Levin in Justice, Karhi in Communication.