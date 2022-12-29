Some one thousand demonstrators marching against anti-LGBTQ lawmakers blocked a major intersection in Tel Aviv hours after Benjamin Netanyahu's government was sworn in on Thursday.

The demonstration, titled “Red Line for Hate,” was organized by LGBTQ organizations, with Aguda – Israel’s LGBTQ Task Force leading the charge. Demonstrators were heard chanting “We are here and everywhere” and “Homophobia starts in the government offices.” The demonstrators also blocked an intersection to Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway.

One protester named Nadav Bornstein spoke at the demonstration, saying “on Thursday I found out that my name was on the black list,” referring to a list compiled by the homophobic Noam Party of LGBTQ individuals who work in Israeli media to demonstrate how the gay community impacts public discourse.

Open gallery view LGBTQ protesters marching in Tel Aviv on Thursday night. Credit: Hadas Parush

“This is not an esoteric organization or a fringe party. The people who drew up these lists are responsible for the education of all of our children,” Bornstein said.

Earlier on Thursday, Noam head Avi Maoz addressed the Knesset during the swearing-in ceremony, stating he has nothing against LGBTQ people and leftists, but rather that he "opposes LGBTism as an idea and the left as an ideology."

“In my public actions and statements there is nothing directed against specific people, even if I feel pain for those who live and act contrary to the Torah,” he stated.

Hila Peer, Chairwoman of Aguda said “This morning, the sun rose and not long after a great darkness fell over the State of Israel. This is a new moral low for our country.” Peer touched on the fact that the new government sworn to protect her and the rest of the LGBTQ community are the same people from Noam who compiled those black lists.

“The people sworn in to the government who want to take care of our identity in the public sphere are the same ones who create black lists of our friends and community members marking us as targets,” Peer continued. “[They] want to break up our families and send our youth to undergo invented treatments,” likely referring to several newly sworn in Knesset members who are keen to bring back conversion therapy practices to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity that were banned in the previous government.

Before the demonstration began, organizers from the Jerusalem Open House that organize the Jerusalem Pride Parade had sent a letter to Amir Ohana after he was voted in as the Knesset Speaker. In the letter they congratulated him on his appointment, and wrote: “We hope and expect that by virtue of your position you will fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community, and you will prevent extreme proposals from reaching the the Knesset floor.”