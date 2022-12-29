This Is Netanyahu’s Dream State

Benjamin Netanyahu will return to the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday to take apart and put together the state of Israel, which from now on will be more racist, religious and authoritarian.

This is the state Netanyahu wants to lead: a state that preaches Jewish supremacy and regards its small Arab minority as a demographic threat and a community of criminals. A state that sees Orthodox Jewish law as a supreme command, kicking aside human and civil rights. A state without constitutional checks and balances, which were flimsy to begin with, and will now be revoked in the name of “governance.”

In recent weeks, as details of the coalition agreements Likud signed with the ultra-Orthodox parties and the radical right leaked, Netanyahu was described as a victim of extortion. His moves since his election victory were reminiscent of the phrase he once coined against the Oslo Accords: “It’s not a negotiation of give and take, it’s give and give.”

Suddenly the strong man in his own eyes consents to (almost) every whim, initiative and sub-clause raised by his partners. Again the images of stressed, sweating Bibi were brought up, again Netanyahu promised that it didn’t mean anything, that he would rule and he would decide, because only he can make the rightists’ dreams come true and at the same time protect the leftists from them. He’s in the middle.

It’s easy to be tempted and cling to the desperate hope that Netanyahu represents some moderate, liberal line in the extreme rightist coalition, and that the frightening agreements he signed would be filed away and not used. That in a moment a peace agreement will be signed with Saudi Arabia, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz will be thrown out of the government and replaced by Benny Gantz and his colleagues.

There’s no doubt Netanyahu can betray any partner. His coalition colleagues know that well – that’s why they demanded the “liar son of a liar” pay in advance and pass the laws that would grant them powers before the government was sworn in. But the political maneuvers are merely the decoration. Netanyahu has been dreaming of this revolution for many years, ever since he spoke yearningly of replacing the elites, changing the academic and intellectual discourse and weakening the status of the army and general staff.

He failed to do it in the first round. After his defeat in 1999 and his return to power a decade later, Netanyahu tried to get the center and the business community to like him, although he always stuck to his religious and right-wing base, and didn’t try to enlist voters left of Likud.

In 2015 he formed a rightist coalition that passed the nation-state law and fixated Jewish supremacy in a Basic Law. But then the revolution stopped in its tracks, in the four years of the political crisis, during which Avigdor Lieberman, Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett left the Netanyahu bloc, and even formed the short-lived “government of change.”

Now, in his second comeback, Netanyahu has a chance to realize his old fantasy and land a knockout to liberal democratic Israel, that hoped to resemble the Western states (albeit only within the Green Line, and with promises that didn’t come true to establish a Palestinian state on the other side of the line).

His coalition partners are no less eager to purge Israel of Arabs, non-Jewish legal migrants, asylum seekers from Africa, feminists, LGBTQs, human rights organizations and liberal judges who rule for equality.

Netanyahu can float political trial balloons and hint that he’s really a democrat and liberal who fell captive to the ultra-Orthodox, the religious nationalists and the Kahanists, who didn’t ostracize him like his rivals from the “Anyone but Bibi” camp, and he’s only returning a favor. But this is spin. One appointment he made proves he is heading for a confrontation, not a reconciliation. This is the appointment of Yariv Levin as justice minister, backed with a commitment to prioritize crushing the Supreme Court and turning the government’s legal advisers from gatekeepers into those who legitimize the government’s abominations.

Levin will be the cabinet’s key man, the engine that will drag Israel hurtling to the likes of Hungary, Poland and Turkey. He doesn’t have the charisma and orator skills of Netanyahu, and he’s not the media’s pet like his predecessors Ayelet Shaked, Amir Ohana and Gideon Sa’ar. But Levin is a methodical, calculated, proficient man, who for years has been honing plans to weaken the courts’ independence.

Netanyahu knows this and has sent him to the Justice Ministry on Salah al-Din street in Jerusalem under no pressure or extortion. Perhaps he imagines that like the man whose name was immortalized on the street sign, his consigliere will destroy the Crusader kingdom that strove to turn Israel into Europe.