‘Smotrich Law’ Allows Two Welfare Ministers to Serve Concurrently for the First Time

For the first time, a second minister will be appointed to the Social Affairs Ministry for a rotational term, according to the coalition agreement between Likud and Shas released Wednesday. Yaakov Margi of Shas will serve as social affairs minister first, and will be replaced later by Yoav Bentzur, also from Shas.

Bentzur will serve from the beginning of the term as a second minister in the ministry, and his responsibilities will include managing the National Insurance Institute and the employment branch. His appointment was made possible due to an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, which had intended to pave the way for Bezalel Smotrich to serve as an extra minister in the Defense Ministry.

The coalition agreement between the two parties devotes a large section to welfare matters. It stipulates that the government will allocate 1 billion shekels annually to an initiative that distributes food vouchers to the needy. The government will also be required to increase its support for welfare organizations that give out food baskets during the holidays by tens of millions of shekels.

The parties additionally agreed that the government would adopt the conclusions of the Alalouf report on the war against poverty, and will also establish a national authority for confronting the issue. The parties also agreed to designate 150 million shekels for the implementation of the law on welfare services for people with disabilities.

As part of the agreement, Bentzur will be responsible for the employment branch that will be established in the welfare ministry. The branch will be composed of three units from the labor directorate, which the previous government had transferred to the Economy Ministry. While Bentzur will also be responsible for the NII, it remains unclear what exactly this entails, as the NII is an independent body that is not subordinate to any minister under existing law. Bentzur’s office has said that, if necessary, legislative amendments would be made to allow this.

Open gallery view Yoav Bentzur of Shas in the Knesset, 2022. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Office

“We feel helpless and are in complete employment uncertainty,” wrote Yoni Abuhatzeira, the chairman of the Economy Ministry's labor branch union. The directorate’s professional training branch, the institute for technical training and employment administration for special populations are the three units to be transferred back to the Social Affairs Ministry, with their 250 employees.

”When elections are held after a short time, our home shakes again and again,” wrote Abuhatzeira, warning that any unilateral action would lead to a “determined fight on the part of the employees.” The different areas that the labor directorate manages depend on each other and must not be separated, he added.

Bentzur was previously head of the Hameshakem company, which is jointly owned by the welfare ministry and the World Zionist Organization. In his 2008 report on Hameshakem, State Comptroller Micha Lindenstrauss found that the company paid for benefits for Bentzur which exceeded those allocated in his employment contract, amounting to some 950,000 shekels over the 10 years he served as CEO.

The report also said that since Bentzur became CEO, a third of the personnel hired by the company were relatives of people close to the executives and employees. Lindenstrauss wrote at the time that these unethical decisions “were carried out at the expense of the needy for whom Hameshakem was founded.”

In 2006, Haaretz published an internal audit report of the welfare ministry which revealed that the salaries of Bentzur, his deputy and other employees of Hameshakem were higher than permissible.

Bentzur also managed the Shas-affiliated Ma'ayan Hahinuch Hatorani school system until 2013. In 2015, when the Movement for Quality Government filed a petition, a report shedding light on the school system was unveiled – after the Finance Ministry refused to release it for several months.

The report criticized the operation of schools without a license from the Education Ministry and their illegal budgeting – which included alleged double and fictitious wage payments, as well as the granting of severance pay to staff who are still employed by the network. The report also alleged that the system had provided partial and inaccurate reports to the government, in addition to working at unacceptable hours for the public service and hiring relatives.