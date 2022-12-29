Report: Human Traffickers Not Being Prosecuted in Israel

Israel's government filed only one indictment against human trafficking last year and only 14 over the past five years, according to a report released by the Justice Ministry on Thursday, which also found that the number of victims recognized by the state has been falling.

Between 2017 and 2021, the years covered by the report, the police opened 30 cases in connection with human trafficking, 14 of them for the purpose of sexual exploitation and the rest involving slavery conditions.

During those years, 139 cases were opened over suspicion of pimping for prostitution – only seven of them in 2020. In 2021, there were only four police cases involving the offense of exploiting minors for prostitution.

During the years the report surveyed, the police were responsible for deciding whom to recognize as a victim of trafficking. If recognized as such, the person is entitled to a year of rehabilitation in Israel, during which they are allowed to work and receive social benefits. In 2021, the government recognized 51 victims of trafficking, the lowest number in the past five years, and down from 73 in 2017.

All told, during the five years covered in the report, Israel recognized 325 trafficking victims, 40 percent of them victims of sexual exploitation and 44 percent of them victims of slavery conditions. Women accounted for 71 percent of the victims and just 1 percent were minors.

The report also found that over these years, 82 victims were given approval by the Population and Immigration Authority to remain in Israel for a year of rehabilitation – a quarter of the total number of recognized victims.

The number of indictments filed by the authority for employing foreign workers in violation of the law in 2021 fell to 114 from 147 in 2017.

A pilot program last year transferred the power to recognize victims of trafficking to an inter-ministerial coordinator for human trafficking at the Justice Ministry.

The move is part of efforts by the ministry and its legal aid arm to better identify victims and offer them protection. The coordinator is advised by a committee comprising officials from the government and civil society organizations as well as trafficking survivors. Since the committee was formed, 74 applications for recognition have been submitted.

A report by the U.S. State Department published last July said that for the second year in a row Israel wasn’t doing enough to prevent human trafficking and wasn’t meeting the minimum standards needed to eradicate the problem.

The report, which covered the year 2021, breaks down the world’s countries into four categories. In the decade of 2010-2020, Israel had been one of the world leaders in combating trafficking, but in 2020 and 2021 it fell into the second-ranked category alongside Croatia, Denmark, Angola, Kenya, Portugal and Japan.

“The phenomenon of human trafficking is constantly taking on new forms and faces and changes dynamically, but the gist of it remains the same – treating human beings as objects or merchandise with the aim of earning a financial or other kind of profit, denial of freedom and the use of people for exploitation and enslavement,” said Dina Dominitz, director of the National Anti-Trafficking Coordination Unit.

“The coordination unit, together with many other government officials, will continue to work tirelessly to identify the new manifestations and build the appropriate tools needed to locate victims, deploy a safety net for them, accompany and rehabilitate them and create mechanisms to help prevent the recurrence of such phenomena,” she said.

Elad Kahana of Kav LaOved – Worker’s Hotline for the Protection of Worker’s Rights said that “the data showed there was a decline in the number of migrant workers given a year of rehabilitation and near-zero enforcement against those who employ them. The facts show that the government hasn’t learned that labor migration is fertile ground for exploitation that can result in slavery and human trafficking, even when their employment is regulated.”

The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants said in response to the report: “We welcome publication of the report and are sorry that along with the Freedom of Information Movement, we had to petition the courts for it to be published.”