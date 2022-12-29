Rape Victim Appeals Case Closure After Court Deemed Her Testimony 'Authentic'

A woman who filed a complaint with the police over an alleged rape asked the High Court of Justice on Tuesday to stop prosecutors from closing the case, even though investigators found the suspect’s version of the incident “unconvincing” and the victim’s “authentic.”

The court on Wednesday told the state to respond to the petition by February 21.

The affair, which was first reported by Haaretz at the beginning of December, began last year when Sapir, who lives in central Israel and is in her 20s, plucked up the courage to file a complaint with the police. In it, she alleged that Yosef (both names are pseudonyms), a family member, had raped her six months earlier.

Two of her sisters described to the police her difficult mental state after the incident and the bleeding it caused. A friend showed investigators a text message Sapir had sent him the next day in which she says she had been raped. Two other female relatives told police that Yosef had sexually assaulted them as well.

Despite the supporting evidence – the fact that Sapir had told her friend about it shortly afterward and other complaints made about Yosef – six weeks after the victim filed her complaint, the Central District Prosecutors Office decided to close the case due to lack of evidence.

Sapir refused to accept the decision and appealed to prosecutors through her lawyers, Efrat Nahmani Bar and Sharon Zagagi Pinhas. In response, Deputy State Prosecutor Momi Lemberger agreed to conduct a further inquiry during which Yosef was questioned under caution, or as a suspect in a case, about his original version of the incident.

Last May, Lemberger rejected Sapir’s appeal and dropped the case. In closing the case, prosecutors cited the evidentiary difficulties involved, among them, Sapir’s behavior after the incident – that she had asked Yosef to bring her to her sister’s house that same night and that she maintained friendly relations with him over the subsequent six months.

Prosecutors also said they didn’t believe Yosef’s version of events and said that he may have tried to conceal evidence. In addition, prosecutors accepted Sapir’s statement that the two had sexual relations and rejected Yosef’s version that it never went beyond kissing.

Nevertheless, prosecutors determined that “the totality of the circumstances makes it impossible to determine what exactly was the nature of the … contact, under what circumstances it took place, and if the defendant was aware that the contact was taking place against the petitioner’s will.”

In her appeal to the High Court, Sapir’s attorneys said that “it is impossible to understand how the combination of statements of the petitioner, which she stands by, … do not present a reasonable chance of conviction.”

The petition said “the decision to close this case showcases the way the prosecutor’s office makes decisions when it comes to sexual offenses.