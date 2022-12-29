Netanyahu's New Government Is Already Guilty of Hate Crimes

Likud is trying to send official and unofficial soothing messages as LGBTQ persecution intensifies and blacklists emerge singling out people whose sole crime is their sexual orientation (like the writer of this column). Add to this various proposals like changing the law to enable the discrimination of LGBTQ people, Arabs, women or any other group – something which appears in no less than three coalition agreements.

“There’s a responsible adult,” senior Likud figures keep saying, casually dismissing the rolling snowball getting bigger and bigger as it heads our way. In conversations not to be attributed and off the record they express exasperation and call Avi Maoz “wacky” or “crazy,”and emphasize: nothing happened and nothing will happen.

Amir Ohana, who was appointed Knesset Speaker on Wednesday, would have received a senior post in any case because of his qualifications and closeness to Netanyahu. But the declaration of his appointment was intended to thicken this smoke screen. We’re against people who identify as LGBTQ? We’ve just appointed a gay man as Knesset speaker!

But this is no more than a smoke screen that helps Likud members – most of whom abhor the rampant homophobia and see the injustice being done – live with their conscience. Harming the LGBTQ community is not merely a possible scenario that may unfold sometime in the future, or a dystopian synopsis of a frightening fictional series. The damage has already been done, and it’s serious and destructive. The contracts have already been put on our heads. We have become fair game. It’s OK to mark us, insult us, threaten us, hurt us, refuse to sell us things because the new government’s guidelines and the approach advocated by some of its members permits these acts.

The clauses permitting discrimination are in black and white on the agreements signed by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. If to him and to Members of Knesset from his party these clauses raise a moral stench and they oppose them, why were they put in writing and why do they remain there? If they’re disgusted, as any moral human being should be by blacklists that characterize the worst regimes in the darkest of times, why aren’t they speaking out against them openly?

Netanyahu’s senior coalition partners, who today are blatantly pushing their politics of hatred, won’t change their ways. They don’t think anything’s wrong with their worldview, which aims to impose on Israeli society as a whole a return to medieval times while oppressing minorities and women. In the coalition agreement with the Kahanist party, the so-called “Religious Zionism,” there’s a clause that prevents Israel from joining the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women. What a noble achievement and what courage – to oppose the combat of violence against women.

They will not change their point of view once in power. This is the public calling they have taken upon themselves – to harass and plot against people who have done them no harm, whatever the price. That is their Judaism.

The Likud members keeping silent today, who don’t come out against what their coalition partners wish to do or against their discourse, are partners to a hate crime. A hate crime against the members of the community and their families, to whom the new government is sending a message that their rights and existential safety are flimsy, a negotiable value that depends on the coalition’s makeup.

Bringing about this feeling is the first significant act of this government, which will be sworn in on Thursday in the Knesset. What a heartbreaking beginning.