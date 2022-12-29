Netanyahu and His Partners Sold Out Israel’s Arabs, Secular Jews and Women

A key part of the coalition agreements are devoted to expanding control by the leaders of the religious and Haredi parties over as many areas of life as possible and subjugating Israel’s large and varied secular public to the Orthodox version of Jewish identity.

This narrow and fundamentalist interpretation is destined to become the only legitimate possibility that will be promoted, wave by wave, via propaganda, religious organizations entering nonreligious public schools (and other programming being banned), expansion of the powers of rabbinic courts and the redesign of public space. Never has so much money been earmarked for these goals: billions of shekels to members of two faith tribes – and normalization of their control over the rest.

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s interviews with foreign media outlets and his frequent “clarifications” won’t help him. He has no intention of acting on behalf of all Israelis. The pretense has gone, along with the accepted relationship with them. Now the required framework is “the spaces of the Land of Israel” – over all of which Jews, and only Jews, have “the sole and inalienable right,” as the first clause in the new coalition platform puts it.

Haredi autonomy will be preserved and expanded, in part by enacting a Basic Law on Torah Study (saying religious study is “a fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people”). The goal is not only to ensure proper funding – there are enough ways concealed from the public eye to do this – but mainly to prevent any future change and guarantee the exemption of yeshiva students from military service.

Arye Dery and Bezalel Smotrich, at the Knesset, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Allowances for yeshiva students will be doubled, including ones from abroad. Changes introduced to limit “kosher cellphones” will be revoked; funding for Haredi and other religious education will surge, while limiting supervision of the former and ensuring the independence of the latter. State funding for local religious services will grow; Orthodox cultural institutions will receive 500 million shekels ($141.3 million); studies toward ordination as a rabbi or a religious court judge will be considered when applying to Civil Service jobs (obviating the need for academic studies); and anyone who wants can receive an in-ground burial. Who says we need open spaces? (We can always restrict even further the expansion of Arab communities.)

Rabbinic courts will be permitted to hear cases involving financial disputes, apparently not only in divorce cases, supposedly with the agreement of both parties. This “agreement” is a misrepresentation: The link between an unequal relationship between men and women and a justice system that clearly favors the former should worry everyone, certainly in the context of plans to remove external monitoring of the ombudsman for complaints against judges.

Rabbinic court in Tel Aviv, last year. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The rabbinic judge will be “immune to the civil court, which is based on principles of equality and justice, fairness and protection of the weaker parties,” Prof. Ruth Halperin-Kadari of Bar-Ilan University said Wednesday. It is only natural that Israel withdrew from its stated intention to ratify the international convention on combating violence against women known as the Istanbul Convention. On another front, there has actually been an awakening: “The government will act to prevent incitement and racism against the religious and/or Haredi community, including legislation when needed.”

Another significant measure in the agreements, a longtime dream of the religious and Haredi parties, is amending Israel’s anti-discrimination law so that cultural events and study programs can be sex-segregated “for Haredim and religious people who desire this.” The masks have come off: Sexual segregation, a constant reminder of the power imbalance between the sexes, has become a natural right, with no limits.

This is the new standard. The passage, which appears in the coalition agreements with a number of parties, states that a business owner can withhold a service “due to religious faith.” Some people will praise Netanyahu for “clarifying,” in response to public criticism, that he would not allow harm to LGBTQ people as a result. Thus, they have contributed another step in legitimizing the worldview that sees a citizen as a kind of subject. But the protection of rights – of any group, not only the LGBTQ community – is not a private matter dependent on one leader or another.

After they have strengthened the foundation of their separate realms, budget-rich and well protected, the leaders of the religious and Haredi parties turned to deal with “the Jewish identity” of the secular public.

National Missions Minister-designate Orit Strock will draft a program to deepen Jewish identity. It will include “strengthening and consolidating the family unit,” among others for students and “leaders in public service,” with a record-breaking budget of some 2.5 billion shekels in three years. Of this amount, 600 million shekels will be earmarked for “strengthening the mission nuclei” (a.k.a. Garinei Torah) for “increasing social consolidation.”

MK Orit Strock, at the Knesset, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

To this identity embrace should be added “the authority for national Jewish identity,” headed by that fan of blacklisting, Avi Maoz from the Noam party, which will supervise “strengthening and fortifying Jewish identity” in all public systems, with a budget of 200 million shekels in the coming two years (recalling that Maoz has also been given responsibility for outsourced school programming).

These are unprecedented agreements. They will provide work for legions of Haredi Zionists who will operate with lots of sweet talk and innocent gazes for the secular “enemy.” Make no mistake: From the point of view of Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Arye Dery and Yitzchak Goldknopf, this is not a dialogue among equals. The attitude toward the huge public that is outside their insular communities ranges from missionary work to instrumentalism. This is the new order that the sixth Netanyahu government is promoting: a fire sale of everything that is not Jewish, Orthodox and male.