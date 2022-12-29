Israel's New Government Set to Tax Foreign Government Donations to Civil Society Groups

Israel's incoming Likud-led government is set to pass a law imposing a tax on donations given by foreign governmental entities to nonprofit civil society organizations.

The intention to pass the law is stated in the coalition agreement between Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, released on Wednesday. According to the deal, the government will pass the law 180 days after it is sworn in.

Human rights groups are expected to suffer the most from the new tax, since they depend on such donations as very few Israelis make donations to such groups.

Even if the tax is minimal, it could cause foreign governments to stop funding these organizations – to prevent some of the money going to the government. The law could harm academic institutions and hospitals too.

A similar bill was introduced in the previous Knesset sponsored by members of the new government coalition, including MK Amichai Chikli, then of Yamina and today Likud, Orit Strock of Religious Zionism and Moshe Arbel of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas.

The explanatory notes for the bill state that foreign government entities contribute funds to Israeli institutions “while discriminating between various Israeli organizations, including according to the location of the institutions' activities, or the religious or national identity of those benefitting from the activities.” The sponsors of the bill want to tax any money donated to nonprofit groups from a foreign entity that “discriminates.”

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich at the Knesset assembly, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Last month, incoming Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the chairman of the Religious Zionism party, said these human rights organizations are an existential threat to Israel and the next government must deal with them. The state must “get its hand on the money” for these groups, and act against them using legal and security means, he added.

Michael Sfard, the legal adviser to the Yesh Din organization that acts to protect the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank, said “if this section passes, it will be a fatal blow to the human rights community in Israel. This is a similar step to those taken against human rights organizations in undemocratic countries such as Poland, Hungary and Russia. The inspiration comes from Putin and Orban.”

Open gallery view Human-rights attorney Michael Sfard, last year. Credit: Hadas Parush

The law “is intended to paralyze the activities of groups that criticize the government’s policy concerning the Israeli – Palestinian conflict, and depend on these funds,” while the government can exempt those groups it sees fit from the tax, said Sfard. The step “will not harm right wing organizations such as Kohelet and Elad, because as opposed to human rights groups – most of the donations they received from overseas come from private individuals and bodies whose interests, in general, are not promoting democracy and human rights.”

Debbie Gild-Hayo, an attorney and the director of public advocacy for the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, said this is a “step up in the silencing and delegitimization attempts of civil society organizations whose only crime is criticizing government policy, in Israel and the territories, and promoting liberal agendas of human rights and democracy.” It is no accident that the proposed taxation is on donations from foreign governmental entities because they don’t support antidemocratic organizations. “These ‘foreign entities’ are the closest and best allies of Israel,” she added.

The executive director of the Movement for Freedom of information, attorney Rachel Edri, warned that the proposed law would harm research initiatives funded by EU sources. For example, the joint project between her movement and Haifa University researching the area of algorithmic information, she said. “The bill is devastating to civil society in Israel,” said Edri.

Open gallery view Left-wing protest in favor of dismantling the illegal outpost of Homesh in the West Bank, in May. Credit: Moti Milrod

Sources in civil society organizations told Haaretz that previous attempts by members of the Netanyahu government to advance similar initiatives failed because of opposition among Jews from the United States and EU. In 2011, a bill sponsored by Ofir Akunis of Likud wad advanced, whose purpose was to prevent “political nonprofit organizations” from receiving over 20,000 shekels from foreign governments and international bodies. The law did not pass in the end.

A step that succeeded was the passing of the NGO bill in 2016, which required human rights groups who had a majority of their budget based on donations from foreign countries to declare this to the Registrar of Nonprofits, and note it in their official publications. The European union protested this law and announced it “would restrict the activity of the civil society in Israel and endangers the foundations of democracy and the shared values with Europe.”