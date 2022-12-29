As Israel’s new diaspora and social equality minister, Amichai Chikli will likely spend much of his time dealing with issues close to the hearts of Jews abroad, and particularly the liberal-leaning and frequently non-Orthodox Jews in America. This task which may be significantly complicated by the conservative lawmaker’s history of critical comments about homosexuality and his repudiation of his liberal Jewish past.

Prior to entering politics, the Likud lawmaker posted on Facebook that he believed that the “LGBT flag is no longer the flag of the gay community” but rather that of “a new nation-religion” which believes that “Zionism is the enemy of humanity.”

Since taking office, he has seemingly tried to soften his stance – or, at least – the language he uses to express it. He attended a parlor meeting hosted by the Facebook group "Proud Right-Wing Gays," and told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper earlier this year that he saw himself as a liberal who wanted to minimize “interference of the state in people's lives in terms of religion and state.” As such, he stated, he believed that domestic partnerships could be a “fair solution” for LGBTQ people looking to marry.

In June, though, Chikli wrote a long Facebook post about his thoughts and feelings regarding the LGBTQ community. He wrote that while he was happy that public figures “no longer need to be ashamed of their sexual preferences,” that "does not mean that it should be a reason for pride.”

Sexual orientation is a “trivial matter” and should be treated as such, he stated, asserting that having an entire month to celebrate LGBTQ pride was excessive and adding that “just as it seems strange to me to associate the straight people in the world as the straight community, it seems strange to me to talk about an LGBTQ community.”

He also criticized the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, comparing it unfavorably to those held in other Israeli cities for its “disgraceful vulgarity,” writing that “one of the most beautiful things in my eyes about sexuality is precisely the fact that it is subdued.”

And regarding sexual education, he wrote: "Tolerance and inclusion do not mean that children in kindergarten and elementary school will be exposed at such an early stage in their lives to every phenomenon that exists on the spectrum, such as drag queens and transgender people.”

MK Amichai Chikli was first elected to the Knesset on former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina slate in 2019. Despite this, he publicly opposed the creation of Bennett’s broad-based coalition and was later declared a defector after voting against his own coalition hundreds of times. Such a designation blocked him from joining another existing party in the next election, but the Supreme Court ruled this October that Chikli could run on the Likud ticket, where he was placed in the 14th spot.

As diaspora minister, Chikli will be responsible for managing relations with Jews abroad. American Jews in particular lean liberal, with 74 percent of them favoring Democrats over Republicans, a J Street-commissioned poll found in November.

His new role will also include outreach to diaspora Jewry's non-Orthodox denominations, who are increasingly skeptical of the new coalition, which promises to be the country’s most right-wing and religious thus far.

This is not a community with which he is unfamiliar. Chikli's father, Eitan, is a graduate of the Conservative Movement’s flagship institution, the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, and is considered a prominent figure with the Conservative stream of Judaism in Israel.

Chikli himself lives in Hanaton, a Kibbutz that was founded in the early 1980's and is historically affiliated with the Conservative movement. In the past, he had previously stated that he was “very comfortable talking about Conservative and Reform [Jews], because I live in a kibbutz that is Conservative and this is the synagogue where I pray,” according to the Arutz Sheva news site.

However, despite growing up in the movement, Chikli has since rejected any affiliation with the liberal stream of Judaism: “I'm not conservative, I didn't belong to the conservative community, I'm traditional,” he told Ynet in October

"What I said in the past is that I know this community closely and nothing more,” he stated. “When I go to a synagogue, it is to a liberal Orthodox synagogue.”

According to the coalition agreement between incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, the new government is obligated to promote legislation “that will state that a conversion carried out in Israel will be recognized according to law only if it was carried out through the state conversion framework,” meaning that only Orthodox conversions approved by the Rabbinate-controlled system will be recognized by the state for citizenship purposes.

Last month, outgoing Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai warned that the religious right’s proposals to modify conversion policy could put huge strains on Israel’s relationship with the American-Jewish community – and particularly the Reform and Conservative movements.