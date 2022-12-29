Israeli defense officials warned of escalation in the West Bank due to the changes to the IDF decided upon in the coalition deals of the incoming Netanyahu-led government.

The changes include the transfer of military powers to the heads of the far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties – Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to the officials, nobody in the incoming government has so far informed the army or heard the position of army officials with regard to the planned moves.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers prepare for a demonstration by Palestinians in the West Bank, this week. Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/Reuters

Among IDF intelligence officials, there is a growing concern that conflicts in the West Bank will increase in the near future. This, in view of the internal processes within the Palestinian Authority and the new government's plans to make unilateral moves in the West Bank and the Temple Mount and with Arab citizens of Israel.

The Israeli security establishment fears the possibility that in future conflicts the IDF will be required to act in several arenas at the same time, including against Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, as well as against armed groups in the West Bank. This combination, security sources say, could lead to a significant escalation.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi initiated a conversation last weekend with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he expressed concern about the coalition's expected transfer of powers from the IDF to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

Kochavi, who will finish his post next month, said in the conversation that these moves could change the face of the IDF and called on Netanyahu to hear the army's position before he makes final decisions on the issue and the meanings arising from these decisions".