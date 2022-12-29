‘Iran Is Already Here’: Thousands Protest New Israeli Government Outside Knesset

As Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new government to the Knesset on Thursday, several thousand Israelis gathered outside to protest an anticipated crackdown on basic civil and minority rights that could spell the end of democracy in the Jewish state.

Waving Israeli flags, beating drums and carrying anti-government banners, the protesters chanted a rhyming Hebrew slogan that translates to “Iran is already here.” Equipped with bullhorns and noisemakers, they booed “Bibi the liar,” comparing him to Turkey’s Erdogan.

The new government, the sixth Netanyahu will be leading, is the most right-wing and religious in Israeli history. Some of the ministers who will hold key portfolios have a history of backing anti-Arab and homophobic policies.

Ayala Dahan, a first-year philosophy and economics student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, took the morning off from her classes to join the protesters. She said she was most fearful of the new government’s intention to pass an override clause that would effectively neuter the judiciary: “If that happens, the government will be able to pass any discriminatory laws it wants,” said the 21-year-old.

Neta, a second-year law student at the same university, asked that her last name not be published. She, too, decided to skip her morning classes as a sign of solidarity with the pro-democracy camp in Israel. “I’m really afraid that there will now be laws passed that violate the rights of minorities,” she said.

Open gallery view MK Meirav Michaeli of the Labor Party addresses protesters outside of the Knesset on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Unlike these two students, most of the protesters tended to be much older, a disproportionately large number of them of retirement age. That was probably because of the rather inconvenient timing of the event – right in the middle of the work and school day, to coincide with the proceedings at the Knesset.

The protest was organized by a network of civil society organizations and groups that had been active in the mass anti-Netanyahu demonstrations that preceded the March 2021 election.

The crowd included anti-occupation activists, who chanted, “one, two, three, four, occupation no more, five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a fascist state”; a group of elderly air force veterans wearing wing-shaped stickers on their jackets; leaders of Women of the Wall, the feminist prayer group that has been targeted by the new government; representatives of a group that advocates for LGBTQ immigrants; a small number of hardcore communists waving red flags; a busload of activists from the Reform movement; blindfolded Peace Now activists protesting government attempts “to close our eyes” to the occupation; and white-haired feminists carrying signs that read “Women’s lives matter.”

Quite a few 18-year-old gap-year program participants, many of them arriving in groups, were also visible in the crowd, which stretched along the street near the parliament building that is home to many key government offices.

Maya, an 18-year-old from Herzliya, had traveled to Jerusalem with several friends from her gap-year program in Be'er Sheva, where they work with disadvantaged youth.

“We felt it was important to be here today,” she said. “I’m especially concerned about how women will be treated by this new government.”

The protesters included many Israelis who fear they will be targeted by the new government because of how they identify. Some wore stickers in the shape of Jewish stars – reminiscent of the yellow badges Jews were forced to wear during the Nazi era – proudly displaying their identity, such as “LGBTQ,” "woman" and “secular.”

Open gallery view Protesters dressed as a shackled Netanyahu and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un outside the Knesset, on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Very few men wearing kippot were identifiable in the crowd, and even fewer Arab citizens.

Among the exceptions was Thabet Abu-Rass, the Arab co-executive director of the Abraham Initiatives, an organization that promotes shared Jewish-Arab society in Israel. “After a few relatively good years in which we saw an improvement in relations between Jews and Arabs, and the beginnings of a crackdown on violence in the Arab community, we now face a reversal of all these trends,” he said. “I fear this will give rise to much more racism against Arab citizens, and I find this very alarming.”

Amnon Be'eri-Sulitzeanu, his Jewish co-executive director, added: “The most dangerous development, as far as we’re concerned, is that a person who built his career on the hatred of Arabs will now head a key ministry and basically run his own militia.” He was referring to Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will serve as national security minister in the new government and have direct control over the Border Police.

“There is a real danger now of another major outbreak of violence between Arabs and Jews in the mixed cities of this country,” said Be’eri-Sulitzeanu. “I fear we are about to become another Kosovo.”

Jonah, a 22-year-old who immigrated with his family from Canada and recently finished his army service, was the rare example of a young religious Jew in the crowd. He had traveled on his own from Modi’in to participate in the Jerusalem protest. “It was important for me to be here to show that this is not just a protest of one particular group,” he explained.

His tzitzit hanging over his pants, Jonah said he was most concerned that the system of checks and balances in Israel would be harmed under the new government.

“And yes, I’m a very Orthodox Jew, but that doesn’t contradict my democratic values,” he added.