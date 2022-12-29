Far-right Ben-Gvir’s Deal With Likud Lets Him Relax Police Open-fire Regulations

The coalition agreement for Israel's incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu granted on Thursday National Security Minister and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir control over police rules of engagement.

The agreement has a number of sections concerning the use of live fire and other day-to-day operations of the Israel Police and the Border Police.

The main section states explicitly: “The national security minister will examine the rules of engagement in the Israel Police and make changes in them to the extent needed” – thereby granting Ben-Gvir independence, without oversight, to change existing regulations.

This comes in addition to Ben-Gvir’s stated intention to grant full immunity from investigations and trials to Israel's security forces, including police officers, who have acted out of accordance. The change could effectively protect a police officer who commits such acts outside working hours and under civilian circumstances.

The relevant section of the coalition agreement begins by speaking about the "importance of supporting IDF soldiers and security forces in the face of terrorist activities," though Ben-Gvir proposes full immunity to police officers as well.

According to the proposal, before the state budget for 2023 is finalized, a law will be passed that will outline the legal responsibilities for Israeli soldiers and others members of security forces during operational activity against terror threats.

If passed, this could very well result in Israeli police officers who either opened fire in violation of the rules during operational activity or committed illegal acts under civilian circumstances not being investigated or put on trial.

Currently, the rules of engagement for Israel's police force allows officers to open fire during various circumstances including the arrest of a person suspected of committing a felony or planning a suicide terrorist attack and in cases of self-defense, including responding to those throwing stones or firebombs at people – though not all of the regulations have been released to the public.

In the case of stone-throwers for example, the rule states that an officer is "allowed to open fire on someone who can clearly be seen throwing or about to throw stones, only in circumstances where a concrete and immediate danger exists and the stone-thrower will cause injury to the life or bodily welfare of a person."

According to Ben-Gvir's proposal, there will also be an expansion of the law which allows civilians to open fire on people who break into their property without criminal liability, and on those who break into Israel Defense Forces bases, training areas, firing zones, or police stations.

The coalition agreement also states that the possibility of extending this law to situations of car theft will be examined.