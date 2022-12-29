Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

One year, six months and 16 days from the moment he got a tap on the shoulder to remind him that he needed to move to the leader of the opposition’s seat, Benjamin Netanyahu is back in the prime minister’s chair on the Knesset front bench.

He was out of office for 563 days. Each one of them was torture. Without the convoy and the entourage. No security briefings or diplomatic meetings to fill his schedule. Forced to pay his own household expenditures.

There were many empty hours and days in which he yearned for someone to talk to – especially during the long Knesset recesses. “They urged me to go and sit with Bibi, so he’d see a friendly face,” recalls one family friend.

Writing his memoirs filled only part of the time. And then there was the uncertainty of when, even if, he would return to his “rightful” place.

Open gallery view A smiling Benjamin Netanyahu walking in the Knesset halls on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Six months into exile, he even sent his lawyers to discreetly discuss a plea bargain with then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit. The talks failed when Mendelblit made clear that even a reduced sentence would include a “moral turpitude” component, which would mean Netanyahu could not serve as prime minister for seven years.

He hesitated and Mendelblit, who fervently wished to reach a deal and end the long saga of the Netanyahu trial, retired at the end of his seven-year term in January 2022.

At that time, the Bennett-Lapid government seemed to be on track. It had passed its first budget and its disparate partners were getting along. And yet despite the uncertainty of his return and the heavy legal costs of his case, with the prospect of a conviction on the distant horizon, Netanyahu was never prepared to accept even a temporary departure.

As he termed it at the end of his memoir, he was on “hiatus.”

There are many reasons why the improbable government lasted for only a year and Netanyahu returned. But perhaps the overriding one is that he never allowed the impression that he was just on hiatus to disappear.

On the day he left office in June 2021, Netanyahu departed from tradition and refused to hold a public ceremony with his replacement, Naftali Bennett. Now that he’s coming back, he has again chosen not to have such an event. He will have a short handover meeting with Yair Lapid in private. As far as Netanyahu is concerned, the last 18 months were an aberration and not something to be dignified by a ceremony.

His greatest success in the period he was out of office was in creating an atmosphere of impermanence about the government. He often received help here from the governing coalition’s haphazard conduct – but it was above all his achievement. It was an atmosphere engineered firstly through his many proxies on social media and their incessant, toxic campaign against the members of the government. There were also noisy groups of activists gathering outside the homes of the weaker links in the coalition, until two of them – members of Bennett’s Yamina party – cracked.

More critically, despite not having any positions or public funding to allocate, Netanyahu managed to maintain an iron grip on the 52 lawmakers in his own camp. Not one of them was tempted to join the coalition for even a single vote. Waverers were located and ruthlessly dissuaded from any form of defection. The sole voice within Likud to challenge Netanyahu – Yuli Edelstein, who warned that the party would not return to power until it replaced its leader – was isolated and lacking support.

Open gallery view Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein in the Knesset on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

No one was allowed to express any doubt about Netanyahu’s return. Many continued to call him “prime minister” ages after he no longer held the title. The other leaders of the opposition parties continued coordinating every move with him and agreed to vote down every government motion – even those they agreed with, such as the five-yearly extension of Israeli regulations in the occupied West Bank. This was the vote the Bennett government ultimately foundered upon.

Netanyahu’s despicable deal with the neo-Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party that helped him finally eke out the majority he had yearned for, at the fifth time of asking in the November 1 election, wasn’t new. He had brokered a similar alliance in the March 2021 election as well. What changed was the way its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, became an integral part of the Netanyahu camp. No longer just a regrettable appendage but a valued ally.

This was the most obvious proof that Netanyahu would do anything – even legitimize the most racist of Israeli parties, which Likud had always shunned – to get back.

He made it clear that there was no rule he would not break and rewrite in his quest to return. That anyone who would try to stand in his way would be swept away by a wave of vitriol. And that he would pay any price to those who would continue to support him. That the two Yamina defectors are now ministers, and the spoils Ben-Gvir and the other new partners received in the coalition negotiations, are proof.

Netanyahu is back because he made it clear that he was prepared to work harder, go further and sacrifice anything to get there. That’s how he kept his camp together for the past 563 days, and why they’re now back with him in power.