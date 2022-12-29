Netanyahu's New Government Is Already Guilty of Hate Crimes

Likud is trying to send official and unofficial soothing messages as LGBTQ persecution intensifies and blacklists emerge singling out people whose sole crime is their sexual orientation (like the writer of this column). Add to this various proposals like changing the law to enable the discrimination of LGBTQ people, Arabs, women or any other group – something which appears in no less than three coalition agreements.

