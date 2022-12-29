What Smotrich Doesn’t Say (In English)

Incoming Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who will also soon be the minister in the Defense Ministry in charge of civil affairs in the West Bank, published an article in The Wall Street Journal arguing that the Israeli government being sworn in on Thursday isn't as radical as it is being portrayed. His argument? We're just making Israel more like the United States, striving to increase freedom and prosperity for all. We can speculate as to what drove Smotrich to publish this article, but the time doing this is better spent pointing out just how disingenuous his attempt at deceiving the American audience is.

In the article, Smotrich touches on four broad concerns for Netanyahu’s sixth government: economic reforms, religion and state, the occupation and legal reforms. In the field of economics, Smotrich seeks to appeal to the libertarian sensibilities of the WSJ readership by touting his intention to liberalize the Israeli economy and weaken unions. In one sense, This is the least misleading point in the article. Many of his voters espouse libertarian economic views and will likely be happy to see the Histadrut and other labor organizations taken down a peg.

But even this less blatantly false claim is of limited truth. Smotrich’s promise to eliminate price controls will likely crash against Haredi objections, just as it has in the past. He also says nothing about immense subsidies for settlements and for religious and right-wing organizations. In his Ayn Randian moment, Smotrich fails to mention his party co-leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose entire campaign was predicated on the promise to clamp down on Arab citizens of Israel and their free speech (in the guise of supporting "laws to oppose terrorism"). What Smotrich is offering is not equal prosperity for all or even equal opportunity. It is the loosening of government protection in favor of a preferred population. Even so, all of this is fairly par for the course for Israeli politics. The blatant lies hide in what comes next.

On religion and state, Smotrich presents coalition agreements permitting discrimination in providing services on religious grounds as ensuring freedom of religion, similarly to controversial decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. He makes no mention of the fact that, far from having its own disestablishment clause, religion in Israel is heavily institutionalized. This means Israelis start off with a deficit in freedom from religion. To say as he does that "the new government will never seek to impose anything on a citizen that goes against his or her beliefs" is comically false. At best, the new government won't impose more religious restrictions than today, but even that is extremely unlikely.

Only this week, several members of Smotrich's party went on record to explain that, according to the new legislation, doctors and hotel owners will be allowed to refuse services on religious grounds. The uproar was so immediate that it prompted Netanyahu to clarify he won't allow any discrimination by the new government, although the incoming prime minister didn’t explain how this squares with the agreements he signed.

The third area Smotrich discusses in his article is the future of the West Bank. Up to this day, Israel has maintained military law in the West Bank to avoid appearances of annexation. In his negotiations with Netanyahu, Smotrich wrested control of civil affairs in the West Bank from the defense establishment in order to deepen settler control of the area. He states in his article that he did so for “the benefit of all.” Yet, in the not-so-recent past, Smotrich published a "plan" to annex the entire West Bank, exile some Palestinians and retain the rest as disenfranchised subjects, dubbing this a mere "deficit in Israel's democratic character." How this is supposed to work for the benefit of the Palestinians I’m not sure.

Smotrich claims to want to stop "de-facto annexation" by the Palestinians who build in Area C, which he describes as "the one part of [the West Bank] in which Jews are currently permitted to live." First, note the "currently" – implying what's to come.

Second, Area C is the area whose future was to be decided by Israel and the Palestinian in permanent settlement negotiations. In past negotiations – which Smotrich resoundingly rejects – Israel agreed that almost all of Area C will end up in Palestinian hands, and yet it continued to allow settlements to expand leading to de-facto Israeli annexation. The doublespeak on display here by Smotrich is astounding.

Lastly, we come to legal reforms, better understood as an attempt to revolutionize the Israeli constitutional order. Here again, Smotrich speaks of making the Israeli system more like that of the United States, this time by blocking judicial involvement in judicial appointments, giving legislators a stronger say in the matter and by weakening prosecutors. He harps on how the court appropriated the power to strike down laws. To justify all of this, he cites declining public trust in the court, as if trust in the U.S. Supreme Court has been rising recently, and as if he and his friends haven't spent the last three decades campaigning against the court.

Setting aside the fact that it's not wise (to say the least) to import a single institutional feature from one country to another out of context, Smotrich is again very selective with his facts. He wants to shorten justices' terms in order to rid the court of judges he considers too liberal, whereas in the United States, justices enjoy a lifetime appointment. He claims to care about defendants' rights, but the only defendants he cares about are Netanyahu, whose trial he has criticized repeatedly, and hooligan settlers. Much like Trump, he'd like to de-fang the attorney general to prevent her from holding back the anti-institutional tide he rides.

Should all Americans "appreciate the wisdom and justice in these plans," as Smotrich calls on them to? Only if they're willing to take the word of a radical politician who is misrepresenting his intentions, actions and even his own words.



Dr. Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis is a Lecturer in Government at Harvard University and a fellow at Molad: The Center for the Renewal of Israeli Democracy. Twitter: @avishaybsg