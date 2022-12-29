Defining the Boundaries of the Jewish People

If Israel had a constitution, the Law of Return would certainly be one of its first articles. Celebratory. Magnificent. The cornerstone of the national home for a people that was scattered among the nations of the world and which now has a state of its own. The Law of Return is the reason we are here. Conceived in the early days of Israeli legislation and voted on in 1950 by the Knesset on the 20th of Tammuz 5709, the Hebrew anniversary of Herzl's death. The law was adopted unanimously; not a single MK dared to vote against it.

Recently, some have tried to refute the myth according to which the Law of Return is the mirror image of the Nuremberg Laws, but even they will admit that it gained traction for good reason. We all have secret aspirations for poetic justice, and the symbolism here is striking. Anyone Jewish enough to be sent to Auschwitz would know that the State of Israel is their home and that its doors will always be open to them.

The law's so-called "grandchild clause," which states that anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent is entitled to immigrate to Israel, was only added in 1970. Although far-right lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz are losing sleep over it, it was almost a mere technical act. In practice, grandchildren had been included in the law from the very beginning. Why would anyone think otherwise?

How many of those immigrating to Israel from Europe after the Shoah, how many Holocaust survivors, members of the remnant that immigrated to Israel during the 1950s, were not Jewish according to halakha? Thousands? Tens of thousands? No one dared to ask. Even the Chief Rabbinate at the time turned a blind eye. Those survivors, branded by the flames of the Shoah, made aliyah and naturally blended into the Jewish people. It's that simple.

Since the very dawn of Zionism, and certainly from the second aliyah onwards, it was clear to many of the movement's leaders and the heads of the Jewish Yishuv that there is an understandable, legitimate and clearly distinct difference between the religious and national definitions of a Jew.

The Jewish people has a broader definition than the narrow halakhic designation of "who is a Jew." Not because the halakhic definition is improper or irrelevant for the people who live according to it, but rather because the majority of the Jewish people in the modern era do not live a halakhically based life. Had the Zionist movement adhered only to the Orthodox-halakhic interpretation of Jewishness, it is quite possible that even some of the speakers at the First Zionist Congress in Basel would have been expelled. Are we really that crazy?

For generations, the Law of Return has defined the boundaries of the Jewish people as a collective group. Those "eligible to make aliyah" according to the Law of Return – the terminology we use at the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government – are not merely potential candidates for aliyah, but desirable, even sought after, candidates in every program related to Israel and the strengthening of Jewish identity such as Birthright, Masa, Naaleh and Jewish summer camps throughout the former Soviet Union.

The State of Israel and the Jewish people have, collectively, invested billions in cultivating this important population, even if it includes people who are not halakhically Jewish, out of a deep-rooted sense of historical responsibility and far-reaching strategic vision. The Jewish people is not large enough to exclude its grandchildren.

And if we have already mentioned a project such as Birthright – the most successful educational project in the Jewish world today – it is important to note that, during the 22 years of its existence, the program has brought hundreds of thousands of Jewish students aged 18-32 from around the world to visit Israel. Not all of these were Jewish, but all were eligible to make aliyah according to the Law of Return. Many of them are grandchildren of Jews.

Moreover, this intensive, formative experience, about which numerous studies have been conducted, has successfully led to many of them forming a previously non-existent Jewish identity. Apathy has been replaced by awareness, identity and a desire to maintain a connection with the Jewish collective and the State of Israel. Ask yourself, are these the people we now want to usher out the door?

Should the Israeli government currently being formed decide to amend the Law of Return, it would undoubtedly destroy the collective framework that has enabled many Jews worldwide, even if they didn't make aliyah and never will, to feel that it also belongs to them.

Not a single word of the Law of Return should be altered. Firstly, because it fulfills its purpose in keeping such a small people, a third of which has been destroyed over the last hundred years; and secondly, because the law has also transcended its practical relevance. It is a symbol. Like the flag, the anthem and the Declaration of Independence – the Law of Return is a lighthouse sending a beacon from the shore of the Jewish people's safe haven. In the name of Zionism, in the name of Jewish peoplehood – get your hands off the Law of Return.

Dr. Yizhar Hess is the vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization