What Smotrich Doesn’t Say (In English)

Incoming Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who will also soon be the minister in the Defense Ministry in charge of civil affairs in the West Bank, published an article in The Wall Street Journal arguing that the Israeli government being sworn in on Thursday isn't as radical as it is being portrayed. His argument? We're just making Israel more like the United States, striving to increase freedom and prosperity for all. We can speculate as to what drove Smotrich to publish this article, but the time doing this is better spent pointing out just how disingenuous his attempt at deceiving the American audience is.