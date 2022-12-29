L., 50, is overweight and started taking Saxenda about a year ago after her health maintenance organization told her she qualified to take the obesity drug. L. says she lost weight quickly – but the price was high.

“The medication depressed every part of my soul. The moment I started the injections I cried and didn’t stop. I couldn’t fall asleep without sleeping pills,” she says. “I stopped eating and lost weight, but I sank into a depression. I only wanted to be in bed. I was totally down ... as if my head were separated from my body. I suffered from a frightening lack of vitality. I’m the mother of two small children and work as a children’s caregiver, and I had a hard time functioning. I barely worked.”

Weight-loss injections have been Israel's most popular drug for the past two years, amid countless stories in the media, Facebook groups and drug companies' campaigns in cooperation with doctors.

One such product is Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda, which is a candidate for Israel's so-called health basket of medications and procedures subsidized by the public health system.

'A patient came to me without an appointment and said he had to see me. He said: ‘I want to die, I'm having suicidal thoughts.’'

Saxenda, administered in a daily injection, is similar in structure to the hormone GLP-1, which is released naturally in the intestines after a meal, giving you the feeling of satiety. In combination with exercise and a dietician's advice, the results have been very impressive: body weight down between 5 and 11 percent compared to a placebo.

Israel ranks very high in the OECD's obesity rates – third place for adults and fifth place for children. Many experts believe that it's almost impossible to maintain weight loss by diet alone.

Even though Saxenda isn't in the health basket, it has tens of thousands of users in Israel. Most buy it via their HMO’s supplementary insurance for about 500 shekels ($142) a month.

In the past year the number of users has surged. The Maccabi and Meuhedet HMOs report a doubling of the number in the first half of 2022, while Clalit has seen a fourfold increase since the end of last year, Leumit a fivefold increase. Other drugs are also doing well, like Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, which is also in demand for weight loss.

Saxenda, meanwhile, has side effects like nausea, vomiting, stomach pains and fatigue. But the Israeli instructions – like the HMOs' websites – fail to mention other side effects that are included in the American instructions: depression and suicidal thoughts. The American advice explains how to prevent these psychological ailments or cope with them if they appear.

Novo Nordisk, which is based in Denmark, and the Israeli Health Ministry say the Israeli instructions are based on the European rather than the American version, with the ministry adding that it has received reports of depression and suicidal thoughts after use of the drug.

According to D., a family physician in the center of the country, “A patient came to me without an appointment and said he had to see me. He said: ‘I want to die, I'm having suicidal thoughts.’

“He linked Saxenda to these feelings, because they appeared shortly after he began treatment. I had the impression that he was in real danger. ... After he stopped taking the medication his condition improved; he started to function again.”

The Hebrew-language Facebook group of Saxenda users features plenty of reports of depression and anxiety. One women wrote: “I suffered from anxiety and serious depression; I then stopped and recovered. It’s not worth a thing if that’s how you feel.”

Another asked: “Did anybody feel a sense of depression, anxiety and similar feelings? In recent days I've had anxiety attacks and feel as if everything in my life is gray.” Another added: “I suffered from deep depression; I stopped because I couldn’t suffer anymore.”

No causal connection?

Reports about psychological side effects are far less common than those about digestive problems, but they're not very rare. The American instructions tell users that before considering using the drug, they should inform their doctor if they have a history of depression or suicidal thoughts, or any other psychological problem.

“You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes, in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings,” the American instructions say. “Call your health care provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you.”

The instructions add that in clinical trials, nine of 3,384 Saxenda-treated patients (0.3 percent) and two of 1,941 placebo-treated patients (0.1 percent) “reported suicidal ideation; one of these Saxenda-treated patients attempted suicide.”

In a trial with children, one out of 125 children (0.8 percent) who received Saxenda committed suicide, though the researchers added that there was insufficient evidence to establish a causal connection with the drug. These details aren't mentioned in the Israeli instructions, which were updated in January.

Doctors are unaware

In an Israeli health forum online, one user said: “I’ve been taking Saxenda for about two weeks. I started to suffer from serious depression, and I tend to suffer from that anyway. I wasn’t told that Saxenda can cause serious depression, but this appears in the instructions in English. Is this side effect known and why don’t they inform the person?”

A specialist replied: “Depression is an infrequent side effect of Saxenda, so they didn’t inform you … If you feel depressed, maybe you should stop the treatment or consider lowering the dose.”

Some doctors are unaware of these side effects. L. says she has a history of anxiety attacks, so she asked her doctor whether the injection had psychological side effects. The doctor said she didn’t know of any such effects.

After L.'s mental state worsened, she was told by the doctor that she was the only one complaining about this issue. In the end it was L.’s friends who made the connection between the drug and her mental state, so they asked her to stop taking it. “It took some time, but after I stopped, my condition improved,” she says.

According to D., a doctor, “I knew that the drug could affect your mood, but after one patient's case I became far more aware of that possibility,” she says.

'The rate of reports is low'

Why don’t the Israeli instructions mention the side effects that appear online and in the American instructions? The ministry told Haaretz: “Several reports of depression and suicidal thoughts during use of the drug have been received, but the rate of reports is low compared to the extent of use. Therefore, we lack sufficient information to determine a causal connection between the treatment and these side effects.

“Of course, for every drug there could be side effects in some patients. According to the law, [the drug company] and others appointed on its behalf are responsible for keeping track of up-to-date and relevant information on the registered drug. ... After an examination of the data, the Health Ministry decides whether the instructions must be updated, and it instructs the drug company accordingly.

“In cases where the Health Ministry receives unusual information, we examine it and if necessary take steps including instructing the company to update the instructions.”

The ministry added: “The Israeli instructions for the preparation are based on the instructions approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and are updated based on them, and the European instructions do not include the information on the abovementioned side effects.”

Novo Nordisk added that the Israeli instructions are also “based on the information accumulated on the drug's effectiveness and safety in the clinical development program. In the data from the studies, no connection was found between the use of Saxenda and states of depression.

“The reason for the difference between the instructions is the different policy and requirements of the American and European health authorities; it is not a decision of Novo Nordisk. The FDA's policy is to add a reference to depression to the entire group of drugs for treating obesity, even if there is no clinical data supporting this, as in the case of Saxenda.

“The company reports with total transparency and closely on all cases that require a report in accordance with the meticulous regulations.”