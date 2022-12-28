Prioritizing Settlements, Weakening Judiciary: Netanyahu Government Outlines Key Policies

Israel’s incoming government, to be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, presented on Wednesday its fundamental policies ahead of its swearing-in on Thursday.

At the center of its policies – outlined in a document presented to the Knesset – is reforms in the judicial systems and “granting priority” to legislating the so-called “override clause,” which would allow a Knesset majority to override Supreme Court rulings.

The documents also includes a plan to “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel – in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir shaking hands at the Knesset on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The coalition also plans to reach agreements on raising salaries for soldiers by 20 percent, and giving people who have completed army service preference in admittance to universities in the fields of medicine, law, computer sciences, accounting and engineering.

The government also aims to freeze prices for electricity, water and municipal taxes in 2023, and cancel the tax on disposable tableware.

Open gallery view Noam party chair Avi Moaz at the Knesset on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

It also listed maintaining “the status-quo on matters of religion and state as has been the norm for decades in Israel, including in regard to the holy sites,” as a top priority.

The document further outlines the government’s aims to provide free education up to age three and states that the coalition will “work to encourage original productions on the subjects of heritage and Zionism.”