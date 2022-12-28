Who's in Charge of What: The Full Coalition Agreements of the New Netanyahu Government

The coalition agreements between Likud and its partners in Israel's next government were presented before the Knesset on Wednesday. They include general policy lines vis a vis each party, measures they have agreed to undertake once in power, and cabinet and Knesset appointments – though none of the agreements are legally binding and there is no obligation to act on them. The agreements are as follows.

Religious Zionism

Under the agreement reached with Likud, Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party will get four portfolios in the next cabinet. Smotrich himself will serve as finance minister for the first half of the government's term and interior minister for the second.

Orit Strock is expected to serve as minister for “national missions” and Ofir Sofer as aliyah and integration minister. One party member will serve as a minister in the Minister of Defense, most likely Smotrich himself – thereby giving him authority over the army's Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. That title will entitle him to name the two units' commanding officers, who hold the rank of lieutenant colonel and colonel.

Otzma Yehudit

Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party will receive three portfolios. Ben-Gvir will serve as public security minister, with the ministry being renamed National Security Ministry. His colleagues will get the Negev and Galilee development and heritage portfolios. The most important clause in the agreement Otzma Yehudit reached with Likud is an amendment to the Police Order that will subordinate the police commissioner to Ben-Gvir and award him expansive powers previously belonging to the commissioner and additional control over police investigative policies.

The agreement calls for legislation that will impose minimum prison sentences of three years for agricultural offenses and grant legal immunity to Israel Defense Forces soldiers and other security personnel. It also calls for a special unit to be established in the Shin Bet security service dealing with crime in the Arab community. The government is also committed to ban displaying the Palestinian flag by educational institutions or local authorities and will pass a law allowing the death penalty for terrorism.

The party will also seek Knesset approval for two significant amendments. The first would amend the Basic law for the Knesset, rescinding Section 7a that bars candidates due to racial incitement. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir differ over implementing this section of the agreement, though it is widely expected that the amendment will be formulated to allow extremist candidates to run for the Knesset. Another reform the two parties agreed on calls for the passage of a law empowering ministry director generals to name their ministries’ legal advisers.

Noam

Noam will be getting the post of deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s office, which will be filled by its leader Avi Maoz. Under the agreement, Maoz’s most important job will be establishing a Jewish-National Identity Authority. The new authority, whose powers are not clearly spelled out, will have an annual budget of 150 million shekels ($42.7 million) and employ 15 people.

Maoz will also be responsible for the Nativ, which supervises the status of immigrants coming from the former Soviet Union, and for a unit that deals with relations between government ministries and civil society organizations. Moreover, Maoz will have under his purview the Education Ministry unit in charge of external education in schools and the civil society groups that provide programming for it.

United Torah Judaism

United Torah Judaism will receive two cabinet portfolios – its chairman, Yitzchak Goldknopf, will be construction and housing minister and Knesset member Meir Porush will serve as minister of Jerusalem affairs and heritage.

MK Moshe Gafni will serve as chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee while MK Uri Maklev is expected to be appointed head of the Authority for the Economic and Social Development of the Haredi Sector, whose budget will be increased to 500 million shekels annually. In addition, the party will receive the posts of deputy transportation minister, deputy minister in the PMO and the other committee chairmanships.

Some of the understandings with UTJ were presented during the election campaign, among them rescinding the tax on sugary drinks and single-use cutlery, canceling the reform of the “kosher” cellphone market undertaken by Yoav Hendel as communications minister in the previous government.

They also call for reversing the reform of the kashrut sector that had been led by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, which authorizes local religious councils and rabbis to grant kashrut certificates to food manufacturers and businesses not in their jurisdiction.

Shas

Shas' deal with Likud gives it six ministries in the next government. Party leader Arye Dery will serve as interior and health minister in the first half of the government’s term and as finance minister in the second half. In addition, Dery will serve as deputy prime minister during the government’s entire term.

Dery is expected to be given authority over other government bodies, including the local authorities unit of the National Planning Administration and the Transportation Ministry’s infrastructure-development unit.

Shas lawmakers will also head the Religious Services Ministry and Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, the latter of which is expected to get control over a handful of units now attached to other ministries.

Dery’s biggest achievement was winning Knesset approval even before the new government was sworn in to amend the Basic Law on Government that will enable him to be appointed a minister even despite being given a suspended jail sentence in the past. Next Thursday, in an expanded panel of 11 justices, the High Court of Justice will hear an appeal opposing the amendment and Dery’s appointment.