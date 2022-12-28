Many of the reforms to Israel's religious status quo championed by the outgoing government are now poised to be rolled back, according to the coalition agreement signed between the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud on Wednesday.

The agreement – which states that the status quo “will be maintained as has been accepted for decades” – binds the two parties to “work to correct” any changes to existing conditions and requires any legislation touching on issues of Jewish law or “may affect a religious way of life” to be brought to UTJ for consultation prior to be advanced in the Knesset.

Among the changes to be rolled back are taxes on sweetened drinks and disposable, single-use utensils, which many in the ultra-Orthodox community saw as specifically targeted against them – as well as former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana’s plans to privatize the system of certification of kosher food in the country over the summer and allow local municipal rabbis to perform conversions.

“The government will focus on preserving the status and uniqueness of the rabbinic courts, and will work to equalize the conditions of the rabbinic courts in all its components with the court system,” the agreement read, adding that the government will “promote a reform to promote conversion through a state conversion body, alongside the required legislative amendment that will state that a conversion carried out in Israel will be recognized according to law only if it was carried out through the state conversion system.”

The agreement also requires the incoming government to draft legislative amendments to the Law of Return. A key demand of the religious parties in the coalition negotiations was the cancellation of the “grandchild clause” of the law, which governs eligibility for aliyah and Israeli citizenship. Under the current law, an individual with at least one Jewish grandparent is eligible to immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship.

Open gallery view Changes to Israel's Law of Return could cause a major crisis with world Jewry. Credit: Photography: David Berkowitz/Wiki Commons / Emil Salman / Ofer Vaknin / Moti Milrod / Artwork: Anastasia Shub

According to the agreement, a planned regulatory change that would have allowed members of the ultra-Orthodox community to keep numbers assigned to their so-called kosher phones even after buying a smartphone will also be rolled back, as will last year’s decision to allow the Abu Kabir forensic institute to operate on Shabbat.

It also calls for the passage of a quasi-constitutional Basic Law on Torah study stating that such study is a “fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people,” calls for the maintenance of subsidies for full-time yeshiva students, who will also receive subsidized trips on public transport and be exempted via legislation from military service.

Public worship at the Western Wall “will continue to be held according to the custom of the place which is according to Torah law,” meaning Orthodox custom, and if necessary to preserve the status quo, “a law and regulations will be enacted to ensure” this, the agreement stated.

Open gallery view Segregated Chabad event at Tel Aviv, in 2018. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Ultra-Orthodox public events are to be exempted from legislation on discrimination while the agreement – which states that “harming the lifestyles of the ultra-Orthodox and religious public in the areas where the ultra-Orthodox and the religious population form a large majority will be avoided” – allows Israeli businesses to discriminate against customers for religious reasons.

The law, the bill stated, will be amended so as to “prevent damage to a private business that refrains from providing a service or product due to religious belief, provided that it is a non-unique service or product and that a similar alternative can be obtained in geographical proximity at a similar price.”

The agreement also contained an extensive appendix detailing how the “independence, the unique status, and the relative budgeting of ultra-orthodox education will be preserved in all its types,” stating that stating next year “all the budgets for the educational institutions of the ultra-orthodox residence will be equalized.”

Open gallery view Haredim in Jerusalem. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

The agreement means that the government will likely substantially boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English – to the tune of billions of shekels a year.

Such a commitment would virtually ensure that significant numbers of Haredi – ultra-Orthodox – students will continue to be denied a secular education.

A large proportion of Haredi schools eschew secular subjects such as math, science, history and English partially or completely. And many of those that do teach them devote limited instructional time and resources to them.

The total cost of coalition agreements with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party will reach 20 billion shekels ($5.7 billion) a year, Avigdor Lieberman, the outgoing finance minister, claimed at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the agreements that are being reached, they’re trying – I don’t know if intentionally or not – to bring the Israeli economy to collapse,” he said.

He declined to say who had prepared his estimates and whether senior treasury officials were involved. The estimate was prepared “by relevant people at the treasury,” Lieberman added.