Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Patient Dies in Fire at Hospital in Southern Israel

The cause of the fire, which broke out at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, is being investigated

Nati Yefet
Nati Yefet
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A fire truck at the entrance to Soroka Hospital earlier this morning.
A fire truck at the entrance to Soroka Hospital earlier this morning.Credit: Firefighters Spokesperson
Nati Yefet
Nati Yefet

A patient at Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Be’er Sheva died in a fire that broke out in one of the wards early Wednesday morning. Two others are in moderate condition after sustaining injuries from smoke inhalation. A total of 25 patients were evacuated from the ward, along with medical staff and one family that was visiting.

Firefighting services have announced the establishment of a team to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the hospital said it was also investigating.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism