Patient Dies in Fire at Hospital in Southern Israel

A patient at Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Be’er Sheva died in a fire that broke out in one of the wards early Wednesday morning. Two others are in moderate condition after sustaining injuries from smoke inhalation. A total of 25 patients were evacuated from the ward, along with medical staff and one family that was visiting.

Firefighting services have announced the establishment of a team to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the hospital said it was also investigating.