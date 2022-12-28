Israel's Military Chiefs Could Face a 'Mark Milley Moment' With New Government

Politicization of the military is not something Israel and the United States ever had in common, nor wanted. In the last several years, however, that has become a discernible attribute of both – albeit with major differences and circumstances. In Israel, it is an incremental but steady process, while in America it was the failed events of January 6, 2021, but the two warrant comparison.

The Israel Defense Forces and the United States Armed Forces are two very different entities. To begin with, the IDF is mandatory conscription, while the U.S. military is a non-draft, professional force. Obviously they are disparately different in budget, size, deployment, outreach and mission statements. They do share technological knowledge, combat experience, certain weapons platforms and systems, relevant training and doctrine principles, ideas and intelligence. But they are essentially incomparable, other than the fact that they are both “militaries” with a basic, clearly defined mission of protecting the state, its citizens and borders.

They both adhere to the fundamental democratic principle of the military’s subordination to civilian authority, yet there are substantial differences that are both constitutional and cultural.

Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution determines that “the President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices.”

The president is thus the supreme commander of the armed forces – unlike the prime minister of Israel, even when he builds a governing coalition and delegates the authority unconstitutionally due to political calculations and pressures.

The chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was a role established in January 1942 to more efficiently expedite strategic coordination during World War II and shorten the command chain leading to the president. They also serve as the senior adviser to the president on military affairs. Although the chairperson holds the highest rank in the U.S. military – four-star general (since there are no longer any five-star generals) – the Joint Chiefs of Staff has no direct operational authority over the deployment and employment of force. In fact, the other chiefs of staff (the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines) and territorial commanders hold the same four-star rank.

In Israel, there is “unity of command,” stemming from both the size of the military, the scope of the territorial parameters, and the defense and military challenges. The chief of staff outranks all other commanders. They are a lieutenant general (the equivalent of three stars in the U.S. system), while the echelon below are all major generals (i.e., two-star generals).

In Israel, the concept is also different in terms of both constitutional and civil-military relations. Only after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the lack of clarity that emerged in civil-military relations was the Basic Law on the Army (1976) enacted. It states that the military is subject to the authority of the government, and that the defense minister is in charge of it on behalf of the government.

The Basic Law also determines the procedure for appointing the chief of staff, and includes guidelines related to issues that were addressed by the Agranat Commission (which investigated the IDF’s failings in the Yom Kippur War).

The United States has had very few civil-military crises, though the most notable one was when President Harry Truman fired Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War. MacArthur undermined Truman’s attempts to negotiate a cease-fire, when the World War II hero ordered his troops to invade North Korea and push the North Koreans north of the 38th parallel. On April 11, 1951, Truman officially relieved MacArthur of his command. Truman felt that his decision was just as MacArthur had overstepped his authority and defied direct orders from the commander in chief.

There was another crisis 70 years later, though one that was averted.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an NPR interview a month before the November 2020 election: “We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics.”

According to “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Milley was more emphatic in private conversations. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was telling lawmakers and colleagues at the time that any Trump-led attempted coup would fail.

“They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed,” he told his deputies, according to the book. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

In a segment of the January 6 select committee hearings, Republican committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger was asking Milley about Trump’s refusal to act during the attacks on the Capitol. Milley explained his reaction to Trump’s behavior. “Yeah. You know, commander in chief, you got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there’s nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?”

Last August, it was revealed that in a resignation letter he wrote but did not deliver, Milley stated that Trump was doing “great and irreparable harm” to the United States.

Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi hasn’t gone that far (yet). In a speech earlier this week at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, he said the IDF’s place in Israeli society is unlike any other military in the world – in that it is not only a military force but “a people’s army,” neither immune or impervious to political trends or the local culture.

How much of “a people’s army” the IDF is today is a matter of debate, particularly since the ultra-Orthodox not only evade service but express pride about the fact and boast of it. “Half the nation will serve in the military and half will study Torah,” said Moshe Gafni, a Haredi politician in Netanyahu’s incoming governing coalition.

This affects not only fundamental inequality and a refusal to “share the burden,” but also financial security: An 18-year-old soldier knows that while he or she is in the West Bank or guarding the Lebanon border, an ultra-Orthodox person their age is not only making more money – from the soldier’s parents’ hard-earned taxes – but is assured, thanks to Netanyahu’s coalition agreement, of continued stipends long after the soldier completes their military service (nearly three years later).

It is true that the IDF, since its inception and by design, was seen and indeed defined as a sociocultural “melting pot” and the great equalizer. Furthermore, military service has always been considered a formative and shaping experience in the process of “Israelizing” a nation of immigrants from diverse backgrounds.

It is also true that in the past several decades, it has been politicized and subject to political attacks more than ever.

As the nationalist right grew, became increasingly anti-elitist and developed vitriolic language against the left, the IDF increasingly lost its “sacred cow” status and became the target of patently political attacks.

Part of it was a reflection of social changes and the demographic decline of the Israeli WASP: White Ashkenazi Sabra Paratrooper.

But there was another, more alarming motivation to weaken – yes, weaken – the military in the Israeli power equation: The IDF was considered the validator, and at times an active supporter and advocate, of what the right wing considered to be dovish, “leftist” policies.

Open gallery view Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, soon to become the Israel Defense Forces' next chief of staff. Facing a political minefield? Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF wanted out of Lebanon and out of Gaza, and supported policies to that end. The IDF high command was, in general, supportive of a deal with Syria – partially and unsuccessfully negotiated under Yitzhak Rabin, Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Barak – that would have entailed relinquishing the Golan Heights. The army also has a much less panicky and anxious view of Iran in respect to both its nuclear program and its regional behavior, approaches and destabilizing policies.

Perhaps most unsettling and worrisome for the right is the IDF’s attitude to a deal with the Palestinians. Right-wing politicians may like to deride IDF chiefs of staff or heads of the Shin Bet security service regarding the territories and the occupation. But they know that any agreement that receives a stamp of kashrut from the IDF will be palatable to the public.

In 2021, Trump allegedly contemplated using the military to overturn the election and even impose martial law. In Israel, Netanyahu patently and deliberately disrupts the military chain of command by devolving authority in the occupied territories to extremist, right-wing politicians who may, conceivably, treat the army as a handy militia for their political ends.

This is not an analogy by any measure. The place of the IDF in Israeli society and culture is very different from that of the U.S. Military. But it is worth comparing in the context of democracies under assault, when the civilian-political authority believes the military is just another instrument at its disposal.

The political circumstances couldn’t be more different. But in both the United States and Israel, the military – paradoxically and contrary to democratic culture – may be a protector of democracy and civil-military relations when they are threatened by callous politicians.