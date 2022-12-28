Haaretz - back to home page
Israel to Bar Ukrainians Arriving Since October From Working

As of next week, Ukrainian nationals who entered Israel within the past three months will not be able to hold jobs as a result of a September decision by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

Bar Peleg
Ukrainian refugees at the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv this year.
Ukrainian refugees at the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv this year.Credit: Hadas Parush
Ukrainians who arrived in Israel since October will not be allowed to work in the country from next week under a decision taken by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked last September.

The new rule, which will take effect on January 1, distinguishes between Ukrainians who took refuge in Israel in the six months following Russia's invasion – until October 1- and those who entered Israel thereafter.

All Ukrainians living in Israel, including those who arrived before the war, are protected from expulsion – a right that has been renewed on a month-by-month basis by the interior minister. In accordance with the Population and Immigration Authority's "non-enforcement" policy, those who entered Israel before October 1 are entitled to work for 90 days after their arrival.

In addition, Ukrainians who arrived after June are subject to Interior Minister rules that limit their employment: Like other asylum seekers, in 17 cities around the country they are only allowed to work in construction, agriculture, institutional nursing care and hotels.

In any case, the state must inform the court by January 15 whether it intends to continue to enforce these rules.

Shani Bar-Tuvia, head of the Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel, told Haaretz that anyone who fled their country and received protection from Israel needs a dignified way to support themselves. "The minimal assistance given to Ukrainian refugees is running out, and now the Population Authority is preventing many of them from surviving on their own," she added.

According to Haaretz, 46,206 Ukrainians designated as "foreigners" have arrived in Israel since the outbreak of the war, of which 1,000 are eligible for citizenship. After leaving, 30,792 people left, leaving only 14,420 people, most of them women and children, in the country. 116 Ukrainians entered Israel each day on average in December.

