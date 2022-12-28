Israel's President Isaac Herzog met far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir Wednesday morning, expressing to him deep concern over how the incoming government is perceived among many in the Jewish world and the international community.

In the meeting, Herzog called on the Otzma Yehudit chairman to "calm the storm," to be attentive and to hear criticisms and concerns over the coalition's proposed "discrimination law" — widely interpreted as a license to refuse services to LGBTQ people and other groups — and its future treatment of minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ community and Israeli-Arabs.

The President further emphasized to Ben-Gvir that his role and the role of all members of the future coalition is to work for all sections of Israeli society and in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.

Ben-Gvir, who is set to hold the position of National Security minister in the upcoming government, told Herzog that he has set his sights on serving all of the people, and on strengthening the sense of security on the streets for everyone.

He added that he and fellow members of the Religious Zionism slate have spoken over the last few days and have no intention of excluding or harming any sectors of the public.

He further said that he is attentive to the critical voices and that the new government will act on a broad national policy for all parts of Israeli society.

This morning, the Knesset is holding the final vote over of the so-called "Ben-Gvir law," a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.