Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's President Raises 'Deep Concern' in Meeting With Far-right Ben-Gvir Ahead of Government Swearing-in

The Israeli president told Otzma Yehudit chairman and incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to hear criticisms and concerns over the coalition's future treatment of minority groups

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
President Isaac Herzog and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, this morning.
President Isaac Herzog and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, this morning.
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir Wednesday morning, expressing to him deep concern over how the incoming government is perceived among many in the Jewish world and the international community.

In the meeting, Herzog called on the Otzma Yehudit chairman to "calm the storm," to be attentive and to hear criticisms and concerns over the coalition's proposed "discrimination law" — widely interpreted as a license to refuse services to LGBTQ people and other groups — and its future treatment of minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ community and Israeli-Arabs.

The President further emphasized to Ben-Gvir that his role and the role of all members of the future coalition is to work for all sections of Israeli society and in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.

Ben-Gvir, who is set to hold the position of National Security minister in the upcoming government, told Herzog that he has set his sights on serving all of the people, and on strengthening the sense of security on the streets for everyone.

He added that he and fellow members of the Religious Zionism slate have spoken over the last few days and have no intention of excluding or harming any sectors of the public.

He further said that he is attentive to the critical voices and that the new government will act on a broad national policy for all parts of Israeli society.

This morning, the Knesset is holding the final vote over of the so-called "Ben-Gvir law," a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism