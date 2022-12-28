Bill Granting Israel’s Far-right Ben-Gvir Expanded Police Power Signed Into Law

The Knesset passed on Wednesday the so-called “Ben-Gvir law,” a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who is slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.

The bill, which was divided into two due to legal difficulties, passed a third vote with 61 Knesset members approving and 55 opposing.

In the final version approved this morning it was established that the national security minister will outline police policy and have the authority to determine its policy regarding investigations.

“The correction to the law that we brought is a blessing for democracy. Only in police states does the police commissioner work on his own,” Ben-Gvir said during a previous vote on the bill. He also accused opposition Knesset members of never having been democratic themselves. “You are dark people, non-liberals who do not correspond with the democratic system of government,” he added.

The bill, which is a softer version of the original plan, clarifies that the commissioner is in charge of Israel’s police, and not the National Security Minister. This change reflects the recommendation of the Knesset’s legal advisors.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had demanded that the authority over investigations remain under the purview of police, and not be transferred to the minister. In Ben-Gvir’s new version of the bill, the authority would be given to the national security minister, though he would need to consult with the attorney general, the Police Chief and other senior police officers before making significant decisions.

The attorney general’s office fears that the law, even in its new form, opens a window for political considerations to be mixed into police work. It believes that the law must be comprehensively changed in order to avoid politicization of the police and harm to its independence.

On Tuesday, prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu began doling out ministerial portfolios to Likud Knesset members such as the foreign, transportation, education and communications ministries. Amir Ohana is the likely candidate to be tapped as the next Knesset Speaker. Longtime Likud MK David Amsalem was pushing to be the Knesset speaker as well, but notified by Netanyahu on Tuesday evening that he will not be appointed.

Netanyahu is expected to name former lawmaker Tzachi Hanegbi, who was not elected to the Knesset, Israel’s next National Security Advisor, replacing Eyal Hulata who was appointed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.