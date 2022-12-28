Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Far-right Government Explained | Religious Overhaul to Include Crackdown on Aliyah, Women of the Wall Ban

Israel's incoming government's coalition agreements represent a devastating blow to the cause of religious pluralism in Israel and are bound to alienate millions of Diaspora Jews

Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz

The coalition agreements submitted to the Knesset on Wednesday represent a devastating blow to the cause of religious pluralism in Israel and are bound to alienate millions of Diaspora Jews.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022