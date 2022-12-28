Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022
2022 will be remembered in Israel as the year of the despoiling of its fragile norms, judicial and already dystopian democracy.
As its most theocratic, far-right and coercively illiberal government is sworn in, Benjamin Netanyahu, who midwifed the legitimation and empowerment of a once-taboo far right, is now prime minister of a government whose official founding principles include the legalization of discrimination (on the basis of 'religious belief'), the inalienable right of the Jewish people to the entire Land of Israel (and thus to rule over and dispossess the Palestinians), the establishment of what is effectively a private militia under far-right control, the primacy of one, unyielding form of Orthodox Judaism in the public square, schools and the army, and the dismemberment of relations between Jews in Israel and abroad (by narrowing the Law of Return and declaring the Western Wall a non-Orthodox-free area, for starters).
The story of how this will impact Israel's ties with the international community and the Diaspora is still to be written. But here are key issues explored in opeds written exclusively for Haaretz English this year which explore the simmering tensions in these relationships over the past year - from antisemitism in America to the war on Ukraine, from the rise of Israel's far right to Israel's relentless occupation.
Esther Solomon
Editor in chief, Haaretz English
Plenty of progressive American Jews will now loudly call to disengage from Israel. But there’s another response, and it’s what the newly-empowered Israeli extremists and their U.S. right-wing Jewish and evangelical enablers have been doing for decades.
For liberal American Jews, Netanyahu's far-right government is a source of anguish and alienation. But it should also trigger a fundamental reconsideration of relations with an Israel that consistently treats them with contempt.
The West Bank's Area C represents every layer of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Annexation vs. self-determination, inequality, violence and, most recently, as the new front in the Israeli right's shameless reversal of the truth.
When the books are written about how Israel became an illiberal abyss, the tools Netanyahu provided to a far right normalized by the media will be seen as a key turning point.
he depressing truth is that any efforts within the GOP to hold Trump accountable for meeting antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes will lead to a backlash against American Jews, and Jewish Republicans in particular.
Being an open old-style antisemite, at least in the West, is hard these days. But Kanye managed.
Fox News marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with a Tucker Carlson 'Special' glorifying Hungary’s white Christian nationalism and accusing Holocaust survivor George Soros of waging a 'secret war' on Western civilization. There should have been far more outrage.
It’s estimated that dozens of Israelis have answered the call from the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv to join the fight against Russia's invasion. Who are these foreign fighters, and what really motivates them?
Unlike the rest of the West, Israel is standing on the sidelines – fuming, scolding and stammering – as Ukraine fights for its freedom. As the rift between Jerusalem and Kyiv grows, the damage to Israel's standing is already incalculable.
Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has radically ruptured the millions-strong Russian-speaking Jewish diaspora — our own families and friends included. Is the ex-Soviet Jewish world now broken for good?
Hasbara envoy Noa Tishby is trying to frame mounting evidence of Israel’s culpability in Shireen Abu Akleh’s death as 'subconscious antisemitism.' Shabby, appalling and immoral aren't the only ways of describing her strategy.
Israel’s reckless assault on Gaza may have been politically expedient, but it was strategically futile. It has ensured a stronger, more popular and more defiant Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
It was unprecedented: Two Pakistani citizens openly visited Israel on their Pakistani passports – and re-entered Pakistan without hindrance, despite a fierce media controversy. So how open is the Pakistani state now to normalization with the Jewish state?
Jews represent less than 0.0004 percent of India's population. So how can its dating sites claim to have millions of Jewish profiles? What does it mean to call yourself 'Jewish' in India today – or to call yourself 'Hitler'?
Israel's strikingly gratuitous act of political interference into Bosnia's fragile and fractious politics threatens to harm relations with both the Balkan state's Muslims and Jews.
Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy are not true blue fascists, but when the Western right labels them 'moderate conservatives,' or even 'centrists,' it's part of a broader, cynical ploy to normalize ultranationalist extremism.
A woman cantor in a progressive Berlin congregation, Avitall Gerstetter’s contention, published in a national paper, that too many Germans want to be Jews is paranoid, xenophobic and bitterly ironic.
Under the guise of democracy, Netanyahu is warping the character of Israel itself, sowing the seeds of anarchic chaos, hatred and violence which cannot be tamed.