Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022

Esther Solomon
Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.
Esther Solomon
Esther Solomon
Esther Solomon
Esther Solomon

2022 will be remembered in Israel as the year of the despoiling of its fragile norms, judicial and already dystopian democracy.

As its most theocratic, far-right and coercively illiberal government is sworn in, Benjamin Netanyahu, who midwifed the legitimation and empowerment of a once-taboo far right, is now prime minister of a government whose official founding principles include the legalization of discrimination (on the basis of 'religious belief'), the inalienable right of the Jewish people to the entire Land of Israel (and thus to rule over and dispossess the Palestinians), the establishment of what is effectively a private militia under far-right control, the primacy of one, unyielding form of Orthodox Judaism in the public square, schools and the army, and the dismemberment of relations between Jews in Israel and abroad (by narrowing the Law of Return and declaring the Western Wall a non-Orthodox-free area, for starters).

The story of how this will impact Israel's ties with the international community and the Diaspora is still to be written. But here are key issues explored in opeds written exclusively for Haaretz English this year which explore the simmering tensions in these relationships over the past year - from antisemitism in America to the war on Ukraine, from the rise of Israel's far right to Israel's relentless occupation.

Esther Solomon
Editor in chief, Haaretz English

David Zenlea
You’re a Liberal U.S. Jew Repelled by Far-right Israel?
ISRAEL-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-DEMO
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the incoming governing coalition, in Tel Aviv.

Plenty of progressive American Jews will now loudly call to disengage from Israel. But there’s another response, and it’s what the newly-empowered Israeli extremists and their U.S. right-wing Jewish and evangelical enablers have been doing for decades.

Read the full op-ed

Eric Alterman
American Jews Wonder: Is It Time to Declare Independence From Israel?
Israelis walk past the Tel Aviv municipality building lit up with the U.S. flag in solidarity with the U.S. and its democracy after the January 6th insurrection
Israelis walk past the Tel Aviv municipality building lit up with the U.S. flag in solidarity with the U.S. and its democracy after the January 6th insurrection

For liberal American Jews, Netanyahu's far-right government is a source of anguish and alienation. But it should also trigger a fundamental reconsideration of relations with an Israel that consistently treats them with contempt.

Read the full op-ed

Dahlia Scheindlin
The New Battle in the Israeli Right's Relentless War on Palestinians
Area C represents every layer of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Annexation vs self-determination, inequality, violence and, most recently, as the new front in the war over truth
Area C represents every layer of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Annexation vs. self-determination, inequality, violence and, most recently, as the new front in the war over truth.

The West Bank's Area C represents every layer of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Annexation vs. self-determination, inequality, violence and, most recently, as the new front in the Israeli right's shameless reversal of the truth.

Read the full op-ed

Esther Solomon
Israel Is Sleepwalking Into Jewish Fascism
קמפיין עוצמה יהודית 2020
An Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power") campaign poster from a previous election round showing Itamar Ben-Gvir and then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When the books are written about how Israel became an illiberal abyss, the tools Netanyahu provided to a far right normalized by the media will be seen as a key turning point.

Read the full op-ed

Jonathan S. Tobin
Trump Is Legitimizing Antisemitism. And Jews Will Be Blamed
Presidential candidate contender Donald Trump now leads the 'pro-Israel,' evangelical philosemite GOP faction that legitimizes antisemitism
Presidential candidate contender Donald Trump now leads the 'pro-Israel,' evangelical philosemite GOP faction that legitimizes antisemitism

he depressing truth is that any efforts within the GOP to hold Trump accountable for meeting antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes will lead to a backlash against American Jews, and Jewish Republicans in particular.

Read the full op-ed

Anshel Pfeffer
Kanye West’s Shocking Antisemitism Is Actually Very Familiar
Kanye West during the Tucker Carlson interview that aired on Fox News.

Being an open old-style antisemite, at least in the West, is hard these days. But Kanye managed.

Read the full op-ed

Joshua Shanes
Tucker Carlson’s anti-Soros Crusade Is a Clear Danger for American Jews
Tucker Carlson's video special peddles a classic antisemitic myth, targeting George Soros, packaged with a fascist aesthetic promoting Orban’s authoritarian regime
Tucker Carlson's video special peddles a classic antisemitic myth, targeting George Soros, packaged with a fascist aesthetic promoting Orban's authoritarian regime in Hungary.

Fox News marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with a Tucker Carlson 'Special' glorifying Hungary’s white Christian nationalism and accusing Holocaust survivor George Soros of waging a 'secret war' on Western civilization. There should have been far more outrage.

Read the full op-ed

Anat Peled and Milàn Czerny
Meet the Israelis Fighting in Ukraine's 'Foreign Legion'
A volunteer foreign fighter, part of Ukraine's 'International Legion' to fight Russia's invasion, receives military training at the Belarusian Company base in Kyiv, Ukraine this week
A volunteer foreign fighter, part of Ukraine's 'International Legion' to fight Russia's invasion, receives military training at the Belarusian Company base in Kyiv, Ukraine.

It’s estimated that dozens of Israelis have answered the call from the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv to join the fight against Russia's invasion. Who are these foreign fighters, and what really motivates them?

Read the full op-ed

Ksenia Svetlova
Israel’s ‘Neutrality’ on Ukraine Is a Disgrace, and a Miscalculation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine.

Unlike the rest of the West, Israel is standing on the sidelines – fuming, scolding and stammering – as Ukraine fights for its freedom. As the rift between Jerusalem and Kyiv grows, the damage to Israel's standing is already incalculable.

Read the full op-ed

Marina Sapritsky-Nahum and Vladislav Davidzon
Jew vs. Jew: How Putin's Ukraine War Has Torn Apart the Russian-speaking Jewish World
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has caused unprecedented divisions within the Russian-speaking Jewish world, within families, between friends and among major organizations serving the community
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has caused unprecedented divisions within the Russian-speaking Jewish world, within families, between friends and among major organizations serving the community.

Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has radically ruptured the millions-strong Russian-speaking Jewish diaspora — our own families and friends included. Is the ex-Soviet Jewish world now broken for good?

Read the full op-ed

Abe Silberstein
Why Israel’s 'Hasbara Queen' Failed Miserably to Explain Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing
A mural of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City
A mural of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City.

Hasbara envoy Noa Tishby is trying to frame mounting evidence of Israel’s culpability in Shireen Abu Akleh’s death as 'subconscious antisemitism.' Shabby, appalling and immoral aren't the only ways of describing her strategy.

Read the full op-ed

Muhammad Shehada
How Israel Attacked Gaza and Radicalized Yet More Palestinians
Israel’s assault on Gaza has ensured a stronger, more popular and more defiant Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Israel's assault on Gaza has ensured a stronger, more popular and more defiant Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel’s reckless assault on Gaza may have been politically expedient, but it was strategically futile. It has ensured a stronger, more popular and more defiant Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Read the full op-ed

Hamza Azhar Salam
A Pakistani Group Visited Israel. Then Pakistan Erupted
Pakistani social media meme quoting the opposition of 'Father of Pakistan' and first prime minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah to relations with Israel
Pakistani social media meme quoting the opposition of 'Father of Pakistan' and first prime minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah to relations with Israel.

It was unprecedented: Two Pakistani citizens openly visited Israel on their Pakistani passports – and re-entered Pakistan without hindrance, despite a fierce media controversy. So how open is the Pakistani state now to normalization with the Jewish state?

Read the full op-ed

Sayan Lodh
Why Are There Millions of 'Jews' on Indian Matchmaking Websites?
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match: Why “Jews” are so popular on India’s dating and marriage websites
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match: Why "Jews" are so popular on India's dating and marriage websites.

Jews represent less than 0.0004 percent of India's population. So how can its dating sites claim to have millions of Jewish profiles? What does it mean to call yourself 'Jewish' in India today – or to call yourself 'Hitler'?

Read the full op-ed

Reuf Bajrovic and Tanya Domi
Israel Just Dropped a Diplomatic Bomb Into Bosnia’s Politics
Israel’s unwelcomed meddling in Bosnia's fragile, fractious politics is both foolish and unethical.
Israel's unwelcomed meddling in Bosnia's fragile, fractious politics is both foolish and unethical.

Israel's strikingly gratuitous act of political interference into Bosnia's fragile and fractious politics threatens to harm relations with both the Balkan state's Muslims and Jews.

Read the full op-ed

Ariel David
From Fox News to Ted Cruz, Conservatives Rush to Whitewash Italy’s New Far-right Rulers
Georgia Meloni, far right victor of Italy's elections, is now luxuriating in a global right-wing campaign to rebrand her as a 'center-right' conservative.
Georgia Meloni, far right victor of Italy's elections, is now luxuriating in a global right-wing campaign to rebrand her as a 'center-right' conservative.

Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy are not true blue fascists, but when the Western right labels them 'moderate conservatives,' or even 'centrists,' it's part of a broader, cynical ploy to normalize ultranationalist extremism.

Read the full op-ed

Nava Anne Grant
Meet the Berlin Synagogue Cantor Who Claims There Are Too Many Jews in Germany
File photo: A member of Jewish community, before the trial of a Syrian charged with attacking an Arab-Israeli, Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2018.
Gerstetter proposes ‘quotas’ for converts in Germany, an attempt to perform population control in a Jewish community still rebuilding itself from near-decimation by the Nazis.

A woman cantor in a progressive Berlin congregation, Avitall Gerstetter’s contention, published in a national paper, that too many Germans want to be Jews is paranoid, xenophobic and bitterly ironic.

Read the full op-ed

David Grossman
For Israel, There Is No Way Back From Netanyahu’s Chaos
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in November 2022.
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in November 2022.

Under the guise of democracy, Netanyahu is warping the character of Israel itself, sowing the seeds of anarchic chaos, hatred and violence which cannot be tamed.

Read the full op-ed

