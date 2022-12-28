Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022

2022 will be remembered in Israel as the year of the despoiling of its fragile norms, judicial and already dystopian democracy.

As its most theocratic, far-right and coercively illiberal government is sworn in, Benjamin Netanyahu, who midwifed the legitimation and empowerment of a once-taboo far right, is now prime minister of a government whose official founding principles include the legalization of discrimination (on the basis of 'religious belief'), the inalienable right of the Jewish people to the entire Land of Israel (and thus to rule over and dispossess the Palestinians), the establishment of what is effectively a private militia under far-right control, the primacy of one, unyielding form of Orthodox Judaism in the public square, schools and the army, and the dismemberment of relations between Jews in Israel and abroad (by narrowing the Law of Return and declaring the Western Wall a non-Orthodox-free area, for starters).

The story of how this will impact Israel's ties with the international community and the Diaspora is still to be written. But here are key issues explored in opeds written exclusively for Haaretz English this year which explore the simmering tensions in these relationships over the past year - from antisemitism in America to the war on Ukraine, from the rise of Israel's far right to Israel's relentless occupation.

Esther Solomon

Editor in chief, Haaretz English