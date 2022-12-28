A Benjamin Netanyahu-led government will be sworn in on Thursday for the sixth time. The new government will be put to a vote of confidence at a special Knesset hearing.

The hearing will begin with a speech by the incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu during which he will define the structure of the government, introduce its members, and announce who will hold which ministry.

Outgoing prime minister and designated opposition leader, Yair Lapid, is also expected to give a speech. Each of the factions will be able to choose one representative to address the Knesset before the vote.

The vote of confidence in the government is expected to take place around 3 P.M. A simple majority of the Knesset members present at the hearing is required to appoint a government. The outgoing government led by Lapid was sworn in with a majority of only 60 MKs.

At 8 P.M. a ceremony is expected to take place at the President's House – where the incoming cabinet ministers are expected to arrive to take pictures.

An exchange ceremony between the outgoing Prime Minister Lapid and the incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu is not expected to take place. However, a handover meeting will be held between the two. Such a ceremony didn't occur when Naftali Bennett became prime minister or when Lapid succeeded him.

The election of Amir Ohana as the new speaker of the Knesset will take place concurrently with the vote on the swearing-in of the cabinet. The resignation of Yariv Levin, who held the position temporarily, will take effect close to the time of the vote.