Live Updates | Netanyahu Presents New Government to Cheers, Protests
- Hundreds protest against Israel's new far-right government as officials swear in
- Benjamin Netanyahu, far-right allies take office with swearing-in ceremony
- 'The Jewish people have exclusive and indisputable right to all areas of the Land of Israel,' key government policy reads
- Netanyahu Government Outlines Key Policies
- President Herzog raises 'deep concern' in meeting with Ben-Gvir
- Knesset passes 'Ben-Gvir law'
Bezalel Smotrich: I will lead to the regulation and strengthening of our grip on the homeland
In his speech today to the Knesset, Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich said that he plans to "regulate and strengthen our grip on the homeland" as part of his role as a minister in the Defense Ministry.
Smotrich, who will also act as finance minister for the first two years of the government's term, addressed the proposed judicial reforms, saying that "the changes we intend to make will restore the public's trust in the legal system and will bring the power back to the people."
Lapid to incoming gov't: 'We're handing you a government in excellent condition, try not to destroy it'
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid listed his government's achievements from the Knesset's podium, including the renewal of relations with Turkey and the signing of the maritime border agreement with Lebanon. "We have brought back the policy of targeted countermeasures against the leaders of the terrorist organizations," he boasted, adding: "We are handing you a government in excellent condition ... try not to destroy it, we will be back soon."
Netanyahu to opposition MKs in swearing-in speech: 'this is not the end of democracy'
In a speech at the new government's swearing-in ceremony in the Knesset, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told opposition lawmakers to "respect the will of the voters," and that "this is not the end of democracy or the end of the country."
"In a democracy, you don't climb over the walls of the Capitol nor those of the Knesset," he said.
The Likud chairman added that the new government is intent on "restoring governance, quiet and personal security to Israel's citizens."
Netanyahu appoints former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. as strategic affairs minister
Ron Dermer, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., will be appointed strategic affairs minister. Likud's Eli Cohen will be foreign minister, while another Likud member, Yisrael Katz, will be appointed as energy minister.
Likud MK Yariv Levin will serve as justice minister and also as intelligence affairs minister. Likud MKs Gila Gamliel and Danny Danon will not serve as ministers.
According to Likud sources, Cohen and Katz will serve in the foreign and energy ministries in rotation so that Cohen will serve as foreign minister in the first year, Katz will replace him in the following two years, and then Cohen will return to the ministry for another year. When Cohen will be foreign minister, Katz will serve as energy minister - and vice versa.
Members of incoming opposition removed from Knesset after interrupting Netanyahu's speech
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset ahead of the swearing in of the government. Several members of the future opposition were expelled from the hearing after hitting tables with their hands and repeatedly calling him "weak."
Likud MK Eli Cohen announces he was appointed as foreign Minister
Cohen made the announcement while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech at the Knesset.
Netanyahu's Office has yet to confirm the appointment.
Hundreds protest against Israel's new far-right government as officials swear in
Hundreds of people are demonstrating against the new far-right government in front of the Knesset building in Jerusalem. A number of protesters are waving signs that read "Criminal Government," while others are carrying LGBTQ pride flags next to Israeli flags, alongside banners with the words: "Homophobia, racism, this is the same violence."
Some of the demonstrators arrived at the scene in a protest convoy of vehicles on Highway 1. The protest convoy was initiated by the group "Citizen Order 8 to Save Democracy" and the Movement for the Quality of Government, one of the organizers behind the demonstration. Security forces are stationed near the protest – including cavalry troops and police officers. The police are securing the entrances and fences surrounding the Knesset.
Benjamin Netanyahu, far-right allies take office with swearing-in ceremony
Benjamin Netanyahu is returning as Israel's prime minister with the formation of his sixth government, which is composed of a number of far-right allies.
As of now, it remains unclear who will serve as Israel's new foreign minister.
AG says petition against Ben-Gvir appointment to National Security minister should be dismissed outright at this stage
Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara delivered Wednesday to the High Court a preliminary response to the petition against the appointment of far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister, saying it should be "dismissed outright."
Baharav-Miara said the petition should be shelved due to it being "early and theoretical at this stage," and due to the Knesset not being a respondent to the petition. She further stated that since the approval of the appointment of the Otzma Yehudit chairman is not irreversible, and as long as the appointment is not completed, there is no need to issue an interim order that would delay his entry into office.
The petitioners claim that the offenses Ben-Gvir was convicted of in the past and his statements in recent years are directly related to the jurisdiction of the Public Security Ministry (to be renamed National Security Ministry as per the coalition deal between Likud and Otzma Yehudit), and that the decision to appoint him to the position is extremely unreasonable.
Netanyahu's 6th government to be inaugurated today
A Benjamin Netanyahu-led government will be sworn in on Thursday for the sixth time. The new government will be put to a vote of confidence at a special Knesset hearing.
The hearing will begin with a speech by the incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu during which he will define the structure of the government, introduce its members, and announce who will hold which ministry.
Outgoing prime minister and designated opposition leader, Yair Lapid, is also expected to give a speech. Each of the factions will be able to choose one representative to address the Knesset before the vote.
The vote of confidence in the government is expected to take place around 3 P.M. A simple majority of the Knesset members present at the hearing is required to appoint a government. The outgoing government led by Lapid was sworn in with a majority of only 60 MKs.
At 8 P.M. a ceremony is expected to take place at the President's House – where the incoming cabinet ministers are expected to arrive to take pictures.
An exchange ceremony between the outgoing Prime Minister Lapid and the incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu is not expected to take place. However, a handover meeting will be held between the two. Such a ceremony didn't occur when Naftali Bennett became prime minister or when Lapid succeeded him.
The election of Amir Ohana as the new speaker of the Knesset will take place concurrently with the vote on the swearing-in of the cabinet. The resignation of Yariv Levin, who held the position temporarily, will take effect close to the time of the vote.
Civil society organizations to hold protests against new government
Civil society organizations are expected to hold demonstrations against the incoming far-right government in front of the Knesset building Thursday morning.
At the same time, a protest convoy will travel from the Latrun area to Jerusalem.
In the evening, a protest led by the Aguda Association for LGBTQ and other organizations in the LGBT community is expected to take place near the government compound in Tel Aviv, under the title "Red line to hate and discrimination".
Hila Peer, chairwoman of the Association for LGBTQ, said ahead of the demonstration: "As they abandon our rights, try to put us back in the closet and exclude us from the public space, this is the time for all of us, the members of the gay community and everyone who supports an equal and tolerant Israel to stand up with a clear voice against discrimination and hatred."
"I call on the entire Israeli public to come and oppose such open and concrete attempts to harm our rights. This is the time to bring the children, parents, brothers and friends — everyone who supports equality and opposes discrimination and the erasure of our identity. We will not be second-class citizens and we will fight for our place in the country," she said.
Netanyahu appoints Idit Silman as environmental protection minister, Miki Zohar as culture and sports minister
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Likud's Idit Silman, who withdrew from the Bennett-Lapid coalition and claimed that she was promised nothing in return, as the environmental protection minister.
Likud's Miki Zohar will be the culture and sports minister in the incoming government. Amichai Chikli, who defected from Yamina to Likud, will be appointed Diaspora and Social Equality Minister.
Former Jerusalem mayor and businessman Nir Barkat will become Minister of Economy and Industry.
Netanyahu appoints transportation minister and science, technology and space minister
Likud's Miri Regev is appointed as Israel's transportation minister. Regev is a former the IDF spokeswoman and is a long time political ally of Benjamin Netanyahu. She spent a controversial term as Israel's culture minister and has also held the transportation ministry before.
Likud lawmaker Ofir Akunis is appointed minster of science, technology and space. This will be Akunis' 4th term as a Knesset representative. He has held several ministries in previous Netanyahu governments.
Jordan's King Abdullah warns Israel: Don't push our red lines on Temple Mount
WASHINGTON – Jordan's King Abdullah warned about "red lines" concerning Jerusalem holy sites as Benjamin Netanyahu finalizes Israel's most right-wing coalition ever, with the Temple Mount status quo playing a central role amid international concerns.
“If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” he told CNN's Becky Anderson. “I always like to believe that, let’s look at the glass half full, but we have certain red lines. And if people want to push those red lines, then we will deal with that.”
Under Jordan's custodianship of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jews have been allowed to visit the Temple Mount but are barred from praying there. Abdullah warned earlier this year that Israel was conducting "illegal provocative measures" amid clashes at the Jerusalem holy sites, calling for increased international pressure on the Bennett-Lapid government.
Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi appointed as communications minister
Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi has been appointed as communication minister.
Karhi expressed support for the closure of the Kan Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation on Monday, a day after Channel 12 reported that incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party supports such a move.
Netanyahu appoints Likud member and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter as agriculture minister
Likud lawmaker Avi Dichter has been appointed Agriculture and Rural Development minister
Dichter served as head of Israel's Shin Bet security service during the Second Intifada
Palestinian President slams incoming government for "blatant violation" of international community resolutions
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Office responded to the policies of Netanyahu's government with an emphasis on increasing construction in West Bank settlements and supporting the settlement enterprise.
Abbas' spokesperson said that the announcement of the future Netanyahu government constitutes a blatant violation of all the resolutions of the international community, foremost Resolution No. (2334) issued by the UN Security Council, which confirmed that the settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are all illegal.
The spokesperson added that these statements constitute a dangerous escalation and will have consequences for the region: "The new right-wing Israeli government must understand that without implementation of the decisions of the international community, nothing will be achieved, and no settlements should be left on the lands of the independent state of Palestine."
He further called on the American administration to implement its statements and turn talk into action if it's truly committed to the two-state solution, without which there will be no stability in the region."
United Arab List chairman Abbas blames Arab allies for rise of far-right government
Chairman of the United Arab List Mansour Abbas said in response to news of the coalition agreements that his former allies in the Joint List — lawmakers of Hadash-Ta'al and Balad, "are full partners in the new political situation and in paving the way for Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir to return to power."
"They preferred to topple a coalition with the participation of UAL over the interests of Arab society and Israeli society as a whole," he said.
Gantz urges new IDF commanders to 'protect the IDF and its values at all costs'
Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed a class of IDF commanders at a pilot course graduation ceremony, calling on them to stand by their principles, and to "protect the IDF and its values at all costs."
'The Jewish people have exclusive and indisputable right to all areas of the Land of Israel,' key government policy reads
"The Jewish people have an exclusive and indisputable right to all areas of the Land of Israel," the first key policy layed out by the incoming government says, adding that "The government will promote and develop settlements in all parts of the Land of Israel in the Galilee, Negev, Golan, Judea and Samaria."
In addition, far-right Noam party's coalition deal with the Likud reads: "The people of Israel have a natural right on the Land of Israel. In light of the belief in the aforementioned right, the Prime Minister will lead the formulation and promotion of a policy according to which sovereignty will be applied in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], in consideration of the timing and Israel's national and international interests."
Netanyahu appoints Likud's Yoav Gallant as defense minister
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday appointed Likud lawmaker Yoav Gallant as Defense Minister.
Gallant previously served as the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, the prime minister's military secretary and the commander of the elite naval commando unit Shayetet 13. In 2010, he was elected Chief of Staff, but his appointment was canceled days before he was supposed to replace Gabi Ashkenazi following an investigation by Ma'ariv newspaper that revealed construction violations at his home in Moshav Amikam. Benny Gantz, the outgoing defense minister, was then appointed in his place.
Coalition agreement: Border Police will be separated from Israel police and placed under Ben-Gvir's authority in National Security Ministry
In the coalition agreement between Bejamin Netanyahu's Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit it was decided that the Israel Border Police will be separated from the police, and that it will be placed under the personal authority of the national security minister. According to the agreement, the Border Police is to be made into an independent entity within 90 days from the government's swearing-in.
Religious Zionism’s Ofir Sofer to head Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Orit Strock National Missions Minister
As per the coalition deal with Religious Zionism, chair Bezalel Smotrich will be appointed as the Finance Minister and a minister in the Defense Ministry giving him control over Civil Administration in the West Bank.
Ofir Sofer will be the Aliyah and Integration Minister; Orit Struck will be Israel’s first National Missions Minister; Simcha Rothman will chair the Law and Religious Services Committee; Michal Woldiger will be the Deputy Finance Minister responsible for welfare and health; Ohad Tal will chair the National Infrastructure Projects and Reforms Committee and Moshe Solomon will be appointed deputy chairman of the Knesset, a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a member of the Finance Committee.
Coalition deal with Otzma Yehudit: Donations by foreign governments to Israeli NGOs to be taxed
A clause in the coalition agreement signed today between Netanyahu's Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit states that "the coalition will enact a law imposing a tax on donations transferred from foreign governments to Israeli NGO's."
According to the clause, the law is to be enacted within 180 days.
Likud nominates Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker
Likud nominated MK Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker, in a move yet to be approved by the Knesset.
Incoming Finance Minister Smotrich will also be in charge of West Bank
Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich will be responsible for the Civil Administration, Israel's body governing the West Bank in the defense ministry, in addition to his position as finance minister.
Prioritizing settlements, weakening judiciary: Netanyahu government outlines key policies
Israel’s incoming government, to be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, presented on Wednesday its fundamental policies ahead of its swearing-in on Thursday.
At the center of its policies – outlined in a document presented to the Knesset – is reforms in the judicial systems and “granting priority” to legislating the so-called “override clause,” which would allow a Knesset majority to override Supreme Court rulings.
The documents also includes a plan to “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel – in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria.”
President Herzog raises 'deep concern' in meeting with Ben-Gvir
Israel's President Isaac Herzog met far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir Wednesday morning, expressing to him deep concern over how the incoming government is perceived among many in the Jewish world and the international community.
In the meeting, Herzog called on the Otzma Yehudit chairman to "calm the storm," to be attentive and to hear criticisms and concerns over the coalition's proposed "discrimination law" — widely interpreted as a license to refuse services to LGBTQ people and other groups — and its future treatment of minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ community and Israeli-Arabs.
Bill granting Israel’s far-right Ben-Gvir expanded police power signed into law
The Knesset passed on Wednesday the so-called “Ben-Gvir law,” a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who is slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.
The bill, which was divided into two due to legal difficulties, passed a third vote with 61 Knesset members approving and 55 opposing.