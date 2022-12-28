Israel’s incoming government, to be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, presented on Wednesday its fundamental policies ahead of its swearing-in on Thursday.

At the center of its policies – outlined in a document presented to the Knesset – is reforms in the judicial systems and “granting priority” to legislating the so-called “override clause,” which would allow a Knesset majority to override Supreme Court rulings.

The documents also includes a plan to “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel – in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria.”

Open gallery view Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, surrounded by Likud lawmakers at the Knesset on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

