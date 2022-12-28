Haaretz - back to home page
Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich with Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, on Wednesday.
Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich with Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, on Wednesday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Updates
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

Prioritizing Settlements, Weakening Judiciary: Netanyahu Government Outlines Key Policies

Israel’s incoming government, to be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, presented on Wednesday its fundamental policies ahead of its swearing-in on Thursday.

At the center of its policies – outlined in a document presented to the Knesset – is reforms in the judicial systems and “granting priority” to legislating the so-called “override clause,” which would allow a Knesset majority to override Supreme Court rulings.

The documents also includes a plan to “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel – in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria.”

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, surrounded by Likud lawmakers at the Knesset on Wednesday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Read the full article.

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

President Herzog raises 'deep concern' in meeting with Ben-Gvir

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir Wednesday morning, expressing to him deep concern over how the incoming government is perceived among many in the Jewish world and the international community.

In the meeting, Herzog called on the Otzma Yehudit chairman to "calm the storm," to be attentive and to hear criticisms and concerns over the coalition's proposed "discrimination law" — widely interpreted as a license to refuse services to LGBTQ people and other groups — and its future treatment of minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ community and Israeli-Arabs.

President Isaac Herzog and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, this morning.

Read the full article.

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

Bill Granting Israel’s Far-right Ben-Gvir Expanded Police Power Signed Into Law

The Knesset passed on Wednesday the so-called “Ben-Gvir law,” a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who is slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.

The bill, which was divided into two due to legal difficulties, passed a third vote with 61 Knesset members approving and 55 opposing.

Read the full article.

Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset this December.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

