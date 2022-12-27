Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's New Ambassador to Turkey Presents Credentials to Erdogan

The announcement made on the heals of years of tensions comes after the Turkish and Israeli presidents agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors at a meeting this past August

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Israel’s new ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, in Ankara on Tuesday.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Israel’s new ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, in Ankara on Tuesday.Credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/ REU
Reuters
Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday, as the two countries normalize ties after four years of strain.

Turkey and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.

After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to “work together to create a new era in relations” on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Irit Lillian, Israel’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting her letter of confidence to Erdogan.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan receives the letter of credence from Israel’s new ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian on Tuesday.Credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/ REU

Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.

Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkey recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.

Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism