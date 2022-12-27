The total cost of coalition agreements with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party will reach 20 billion shekels ($5.7 billion) a year, Avigdor Lieberman, the outgoing finance minister, claimed at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the agreements that are being reached, they’re trying – I don’t know if intentionally or not – to bring the Israeli economy to collapse,” he said.

He declined to say who had prepared his estimates and whether senior treasury officials were involved. The estimate was prepared “by relevant people at the treasury,” said Lieberman, who said he had no plans to quit politics after he steps down as finance minister.

The main budgetary item in the coalition agreement with UTJ calls for increasing government funding of Haredi educational institutions that refuse to teach the core curriculum. Finance Ministry estimates put the cost of that concession alone at 6 billion shekels annually. Another key item is an increase in aid to yeshiva students and avrechim, married yeshiva students, by about 750 million shekels annually and a rise in spending on Torani yeshivas of 620 million shekels a year.

Other big-ticket items in the agreement include discounted fares on public transportation, financial benefits for housing and transportation and in-ground burials for anyone who wants one. In addition, hundreds of new school inspectors will be hired for Haredi schools at a cost of 400,000 shekels each.

“They’re letting the cat guard the cream. This will simply mean more jobs for the boys,” Lieberman asserted. “The independent educational [ultra-Orthodox] networks will hire inspectors who aren’t answerable to the Education Ministry.

“I’m not sure everyone has fully internalized these items because they have sought to word many of them in vague terms. But when you look at the big picture it’s very worrying," Lieberman stressed. "So far, we’ve seen just one complete agreement with UTJ. It’s mind-boggling.”

Lieberman also pointed to campaign promises made by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu that he would freeze prices for electricity, water, arnona (municipal taxes) and gasoline. “I hope that Israel’s credit rating won’t be downgraded. Rating agencies monitor every little change here. They have no obligations to the Likud Central Committee or the Council of Torah Sages. Right now, none of the signals we’re receiving sound good.

“Netanyahu wants only one thing – everything is directed at a plea deal with the prosecution,” added Lieberman. “He wants to reach a deal from a position of power with a smoking gun on the table. He wants to make sure that they don’t impose on him [charges of] moral turpitude so he can continue. Without it, he can’t remain in politics or do anything else in life. He won’t be able to serve as a director in any company with moral turpitude, even in the private sector.”

Lieberman attacked the ultra-Orthodox parties of the incoming government, saying “they want to increase allowances because when they do, they can tell their voters how to vote. We want them to get an education, that they can acquire a profession where there’s demand and where they can contribute. They have simply accustomed people to sit around and rely on all kinds of handouts. It’s terrible. There’s simply no equal burden, not in army service and not in economics.”

Lieberman reviewed his accomplishments as finance minister, which include increases in government allowance, subsidies amounting to 2.3 billion shekels annually to reduce the price of gasoline and coal subsidies to 600 million shekels aimed at reducing the cost of electricity to consumers.

Even though the prices of housing soared 20 percent during his term as finance minister, Lieberman pointed to initiatives undertaken by the government to increase housing starts and home sales. He predicted that prices would eventually start falling.

In regard to his designated successor, Religious Zionism's Bezalel Smotrich, Lieberman said that “Smotrich was not a bad transportation minister. I know because I was in that post. Smotrich is on the board of the Kohelet Forum, which supports agricultural reforms. I hope that he’ll go with the Kohelet approach and not that of Yitzchak Goldknopf, which is a vague mish-mash.”