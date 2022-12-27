Shin Bet Arrests Suspect Behind Twin Bombing Attack in Jerusalem

A mechanical engineer, with no criminal record, no accomplices who learned to prepare explosives by himself – the police revealed on Tuesday that they arrested Asalam Faroukh, a 26-year-old resident of Kafr Aqab, who is suspected of carrying out last month's twin bombing attack in Jerusalem which killed 2 and injured more than 20.

Investigators revealed that Faroukh has an Israeli identity card, his mother is a resident of East Jerusalem and his father is a resident of Ramallah. He comes from an established family of five children which owns a family business.

According to the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Attorney, the suspect operated under what they are calling a "Salafi-jihadist ideology" which identifies with the Islamic State. He carried out the attacks alone after planning their execution for some time.

Open gallery view Scene of the attack in Jerusalem, last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Faroukh learned how to build an explosive device online from household materials and how to cover his tracks and identity. For this purpose, he dug a pit in the area of Beitunia in the West Bank where he conducted experiments in the construction of explosive charges. Investigators found raw materials hidden to create additional charges in the pit, and a Carlo type weapon was also seized in the possession of the perpetrator.

Faroukh planned to carry out three attacks at the same time, a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israeli police said. He observed the area at the exit of Jerusalem and studied the rush hour period, as well as the bus station at the Ramot intersection.

His attacks killed 15-year-old Yeshiva student Aryeh Shechopek and Tedsa Tashuma who was in his fifties and dies from his wounds.

The explosive charges were disguised in a sophisticated way – one charge was placed behind bushes at a hitchhiking station, and the second charge at the Ramot station was hidden under wood that he had cut in advance.

On the morning of the attacks, the suspect placed the charges an hour before they exploded, and rode away on a scooter. The third charge contained around five kilos of explosives, which he planned to connect to a gas charge. However, due to a technical malfunction in the cell phone used to detonate the charge, he gave up on activating it.

He then fled on a scooter towards the area of Ma'ale Adumim in Jerusalem, where he was eventually captured.

For two days after the attack, a military unit searched the area, leading them to the scooter Faroukh used to flee the scene. The next day, police found hidden items of clothing, a helmet and several more charges buried in the ground and under rocks.

Although Faroukh attempted to cover his tracks by defacing the scooter's serial number and painting over it, he was eventually captured at his place of work in Jerusalem.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Hamed Othman from the village of Ein Naqquba near Jerusalem, is a friend of Faroukh's who is suspected of having been in the early stages of planning an attack using an explosive belt at a soldiers' transport station in Jerusalem.

Two other suspects with American citizenship were deported to the United States following the investigation.