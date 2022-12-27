Only days before the country’s most right-wing and religious government is due to be sworn in, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has called for secular Israelis to “wake up” following the publication of a report showing that they pay up to six times more in overall taxes than their ultra-Orthodox counterparts.

Based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics and Finance Ministry, financial daily Calcalist reported on Tuesday that just under 90 percent of all tax payments were made by non-Orthodox Israeli Jews while members of the Haredi community only contributed 2 percent of all income tax payments – despite comprising 7 percent of Israeli households.

According to the report, secular Israelis pay nine times more in income tax and six times more in overall tax than their ultra-Orthodox counterparts, many of whom eschew full-time employment for lifetime study in a kollel, a yeshiva for married men.

Responding to the report, Lapid, who is set to be replaced by incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, tweeted an image of Calcalist’s front page, declaring that “the time has come to wake up.”

Over the past decade, the two ultra-Orthodox Knesset factions, United Torah Judaism and Shas, have become staunch allies of Netanyahu. In return, they enjoyed a monopoly over several issues relating to religion and state, as well as a draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox men.

Their presence in Netanyahu’s coalition governments gave them significant power to direct funding to their institutions and to limit government control over their community’s affairs. Their absence in the outgoing government raised significant concerns over their possible loss of influence – a concern which appears to have receded following November’s election.

In order to build his new coalition, Netanyahu recently promised the ultra-Orthodox to substantially boost public funding for educational institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English – to the tune of billions of shekels a year.

While the final details have yet to be worked out, but such a commitment would virtually ensure that significant numbers of Haredi – ultra-Orthodox – students will continue to be denied a secular education – which will likely have knock-on effects when it comes to the economy and taxation in the coming years.

A large proportion of Haredi schools eschew secular subjects such as math, science, history and English partially or completely. And many of those that do teach them devote limited instructional time and resources to them.

“If Israeli politics as usual has meant mortgaging the country’s future for political expediency in the present, that policy has just been turbocharged by the recent coalition agreements,” Prof. Dan Ben-David, a Tel Aviv University economist and head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, told Haaretz earlier this month, warning that the new government “may be taking Israel beyond its demographic-democratic point of no-return.”

Despite his concessions, last Wednesday, the same day that he announced the formation of his new government, Netanyahu shared an interview in which he complained that his close partners in the ultra-Orthodox community were leading Israel to “demographic and economic collapse.”

Open gallery view Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson. Credit: Screenshot from Jordan Peterson's Youtube page

“In order to put the ‘fat man,’ the public sector, on a diet, I had to cut back Israel’s lavish welfare system, which encouraged people to live on the dole and not to go out and work,” Netanyahu bragged in an interview with Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychology professor and conservative icon, responding to a question about reforms implemented during his tenure as Finance Minister in the early 2000s.

“So when I cut child allowances, which in Israel were extraordinary – they’d go up with each successive child – it was leading to demographic and economic collapse. And the same thing was happening in other sectors, the ultra-Orthodox community and so on. They didn’t work. They just had a lot of children which the private sector had to pay for and when you cut that, well Jordan, I can tell you [that] you don’t become very popular.”

JTA contributed to this report.