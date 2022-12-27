Over Seventy Former Israeli Judges Slam Override Clause, Far-right Legislative Blitz

More than seventy former Israeli judges signed a letter published Tuesday warning against the passage of the judicial "override clause" and against further legislation proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming far-right coalition.

"We retired judges hereby express our grave concern about elected officials' recent statements regarding expected legislative moves, which mean damage to the country's fundamental values," the letter reads.

"As former judges in Israel's judicial system, we have seen over the years that the essence of our role is the preservation of the basic values of the state since its establishment, among them the protection of human rights, adherence to the purity of our ideals and the rule of law.

"The independence of the judicial system is essential to its role as a balance against the other two authorities: legislative and executive," wrote the judges, which including former Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia.

"Enacting moves that harm these values may fundamentally change Israel's image and harm it not only internally but also in the eyes of the world, international institutions and the Jewish communities of the Diaspora.

"We call on the Knesset, the incoming government and the public to stop any move that could harm the rule of law, the foundations of our constitutional democratic regime and continue to respect the human and democratic values upon which the Declaration of Independence and our fundamental laws were founded," the judges said.

In particular, passage of the proposed override clause would radically change the balance of power between Israel’s judicial and legislative branches, allowing the Knesset to pass laws that contradict the country’s 12 Basic Laws and eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to nullify them.

The legislation, if passed, would permit 61 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers to essentially abolish the separation of powers, eliminate protections for minority rights and enable the government to do as it pleases with no oversight.