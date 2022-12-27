Noam Collected Names of Justice Ministry Staff Who Trained With Liberal Organizations

Following an expose by an Israeli newspaper that the homophobic Noam party compiled black lists of LGBTQ individuals working in Israeli media, the party is now discovered to have also compiled lists of justice ministry personnel who participated in training courses with organizations promoting Arab integration into Israeli society and other groups the party labeled “extreme left.”

The document, which was written in November 2019 and is titled “Extremist Leftist Groups Taking Control of the Justice Ministry,” includes the names of senior officials like former State Prosecutor Moshe Lador and former Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber. The document’s main points were first reported by the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Tuesday.

The document, which was released to the media after the Yediot report appeared, asserts that “extreme leftist organizations and speakers affiliated with them take part in lectures” in training programs sponsored by the State Prosecutor and ministry legal advisers.

Among the organizations it cites are the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), The Nazareth Nurseries Institute, the Israel Women’s Network, Center for International Migration and Integration, Israel Union for Environmental Defense (Adam Teva v’Din), the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Kav LaOved.

In addition, the document cited two programs that senior Justice Ministry officials were being sent to – The Wexner Foundation’s leadership training program and the Maoz leadership training program. In addition, according to the Noam document, other training organizations encourage their graduates to work in the ministry, among them the Emile Zola Chair for Interdisciplinary Human Rights Dialogue at the College of Management Academic Studies and the New Israel Fund’s legal program.

Other groups cited as cooperating with the Justice Ministry are the Hebrew University’s Minerva Center for Human Rights, the Jerusalem Center for Ethics, the Israel Religious Action Center and the Israel Democracy Institute.

The document also cited several events in which senior ministry officials, current and former civil servants, academics, lecturers and even interns participated. The Noam document said that over the years former Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber had attended events sponsored by ACRI.

Yediot last week reported that Noam had previously compiled lists of LGBT people working in the media and showed how they allegedly sought to influence Israeli public opinion. That document, which had been disseminated by Noam in 2019, named about 50 people employed at newspapers, websites, as well as television and radio channels, who have said publicly that they belong to the LGBT community. Another document criticized the influence of “radical feminists,” as defined by Noam, on the Israel Defense Forces.

Avi Maoz, the party’s sole Knesset member, is slated to be appointed deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, where he will be in charge of external school programs run by the Education Ministry.