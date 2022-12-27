Netanyahu Lies Down With Dogs and Acts Surprised When He Wakes Up With Fleas

The panicky behavior of Prime Minister-designate MK Benjamin Netanyahu recalls the famous saying: “Lie down with dogs, wake up with fleas.” What exactly was he thinking when he joined up with parties who proclaim messianism, racism, exclusion, homophobia and hatred of the other? That he wouldn’t have to come out every other day (or three times a day) with an objection/clarification/soothing statement? This is his sixth government and he has never been so humiliated, even before being sworn in (!); he has never been dragged so repeatedly to the pillory of Twitter to clean up after his partners.

It began with MK Avi Maoz (Noam), continued with MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), then there was something with the ultra-Orthodox and now he’s running around like crazy trying to calm the persecuted LGBT community. For years he has gone around the world boasting of Israeli liberalism and enlightenment and the gay Likud minister. What will he speechify about now at the United Nations, when a minister in his government and his coalition’s choice for chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee preaches discrimination against gay people in hospitals and hotels for “faith-based” reasons. This does not exist in Judaism, certainly not in the “Zionism” whose name MKs Simcha Rothman and Orit Strock take in vain, he with his poker face and cold eyes, she with her sweet talk. What evil drips from both of them! As if they enjoy striking fear in people’s hearts.

“This has not happened in 15 years of my premiership. This will not happen in the future,” Netanyahu assured. He is probably right, both regarding the past and the future. But the discrimination clause is still in the coalition agreement with the religious racism party, because he is too weak, too afraid and too entrapped to draw conclusions: Condemn, attack and basically boycott Religious Zionism chairman and Finance Minister-designate Smotrich. Don’t meet with him; don’t invite him; don’t conduct any kind of dialogue with him. Only with the professionals in the ministry.

The prime minister-designate was called urgently to Twitter (this time not a video clip) after the despicable statement by his son on the severity of the penalty (death) that the prosecutors who prepared the indictment against his father are worthy. We may learn so much from his laconic tweet, clearly bearing the fingerprint of his domestic board of directors. He opened with a declaration of love: “I love my son Yair.” He then comes to understanding: “While everyone has the right to voice criticism.” And then, the weak objection, the flaccid mumbling that Sara and Yair obviously permitted him to tweet: “I disagree with [his] comments.”

When did incitement to murder become “voicing criticism”?! Especially when it is voiced by the No. 1 whiner and alarmist in the country, against whom every online curse is a “murder threat,” and a balloon-shaped penis at a demonstration is “sexual assault” against his wife. “I disagree,” he noted politely as if these were two professors analyzing an academic article in a legal journal. Weak, weak, weak. Zero expression of statesmanship and responsibility toward part of the executive arm of government, which in approximately 72 hours will be under his authority. If there is one thing that symbolizes the assertion that this is the “first Yair Netanyahu government,” it is this episode.

No wonder law enforcement officials allow a dangerous inciter and despicable web bully in the form of the first-born son of the House of Netanyahu to run amok. People have been summoned for questioning and indicted for less than what this “commentator” said. (True, he quickly made clear that he wasn’t calling to “hurt anyone,” presumably following an urgent phone call from a lawyer after the broadcast in question). But he clearly feels above the law. And he’s right. When he was the son of the opposition leader, he also enjoyed immunity. Not to mention from now on.

On Thursday, his father will become premier of a government that is entirely in the image of his father’s elder son. On the way to that happy place, the Knesset discussed the final approval of the “Dery law” – the shameful law of the serial offender.

The claim is that the “people have spoken,” etc. But in every opinion poll there is a massive majority against this shameful piece of legislation, which also involves getting around the legal authority whose role it is to decide on the matter of moral turpitude: the chairman of the Central Election Committee, Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit. The last word will be said by the High Court of Justice, and the same goes for the “Ben-Gvir law” that neuters the police. The High Court justices will have lots of work to do when the clauses of the various agreements begin to take shape in the form of decisions by the government or the Knesset, and the discrimination against minorities and abuse of the weak become our daily routine. The question is what will remain of the High Court after the next justice minister, Yariv Levin, gets done with it.

The government to be sworn in on Thursday has carried out a radical shattering of values since Election Day. Many groups are furious over it. Even the business community, whose regulator is the government, issued a protest on Sunday following the threats against the LGBT community. Even the outgoing Israel Defense Forces chief of staff spoke out (obviously also expressing the opinion of the incoming chief of staff). Netanyahu will find it hard to impose such edicts. Everyone is tense; everyone is mounting the barricades.