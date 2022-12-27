Netanyahu Begins Appointing Likud Members to Ministerial Posts for New Government

Prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu began informing Likud Knesset members on Tuesday evening of their posts for the new government, which is expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

Longtime Likud MK David Amsalem was pushing to be either the justice minister or Knesset speaker, but will not receive either post. The other likely candidate for Knesset speaker is MK Amir Ohana.

Amsalem took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, saying he was informed by Netanyahu that he would not be named justice minister of speaker. "Ultimately, I'll be an ordinary MK, as I had previously pledged to be. Unfortunately, this is the price you pay for loyalty and maintaining your convictions," he said.

Former lawmaker Tzachi Hanegbi, who was not elected to the Knesset, is expected to be named Israel's next National Security Advisor, replacing Eyal Hulata who was appointed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for Thursday morning, with the latest swearing-in date slated for next Monday if necessary. Earlier on Tuesday Yariv Levin resigned from his post as Knesset Speaker, and he is expected to be the new government's justice minister.

Netanyahu is expected to give his Likud partners other ministerial portfolios such as the foreign, transportation, education and communications ministries.

The coalition agreements with right-wing parties have Religious Zionism's Bezalel Smotrich as finance minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party as the national security minister, Yitzchak Goldknopf from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism will be housing minister and Arye Dery of Shas will be both interior and health minister. On Tuesday morning, the Knesset passed a law that allowing Dery and other lawmakers who have been criminally convicted to serve in cabinet roles as long as they didn't serve actual time behind bars.