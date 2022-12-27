Left-wing Israeli Journalist Detained on Suspicion of Inciting Terrorism

Israeli police arrested left-wing journalist Israel Frey on Tuesday on suspicion of inciting terrorism and violence following tweets he posted a few months ago claiming that “attacking security forces is not terrorism” and calling a Palestinian who planned an attack a “hero.”

The police said that the state attorney’s office approved opening an investigation of Frey in November, but after he refused to appear for the investigation, the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

One of Frey’s friends said that a man who identified himself as a source called Frey and asked to meet him on the Tel Aviv promenade for a story on Tuesday morning. The friend said that Frey suspected that it was the police, but still went to meet him. Since then, his friends have not been able to contact him.

Frey is currently being investigated by the Tel Aviv police, however, the police refused to comment on the arrest allegations.

Former Meretz lawmaker Gaby Lasky, who is Frey’s lawyer, confirmed in a statement that Frey was arrested by police on Tuesday. Lasky said that her client was questioned by police under Israel’s counter-terrorism law, after Frey went to meet a potential source that turned out to be the police. Lasky concluded by saying that Frey’s arrest was a “political arrest aimed at terrorizing and intimidating […] anyone in opposition to the new government. Today it’s Frey, tomorrow it’s all of us.”

In one of Frey’s tweets from September, he praised the Palestinian who was caught by patrol officers near Jaffa’s clock tower with an explosive device and a weapon and who confessed that he intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

Frey tweeted: “Look what a hero is. He made the whole way from Nablus to Tel Aviv and even though all the Israelis around him somehow take part in the oppression, crushing and killing of his own people, he still looked for legitimate targets and avoided harming innocent people. In a reformed state he would have received a medal.”

Frey is a journalist and publicist from the ultra-Orthodox community who worked until recently at the Israeli media organization DemocraTV. He was reportedly fired from the organization based on the tweet. Frey rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic by exposing violations of health regulations by the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel.

After being summoned for questioning last month, Frey said: “The new government is already here. It is violent, fascist, terrorizing, allows others to kill political opponents, and now wants to scare me. Our dear country is being controlled by anti-democratic forces. The police minister is an avowed nationalist. I have no intention of lowering my head.”