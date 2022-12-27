Kochavi Drew His Red Lines, but Does Netanyahu Have Any?

It’s not especially difficult to be embraced by Israeli media these days, which is riled and panicked by the events surrounding the negotiations to form the new government coalition. Huge companies like Israel Discount Bank and Microsoft were given exceptionally positive coverage this week after their much-needed announcements on preventing discrimination in their businesses, and refusing to work with racist and homophobic boycotters.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi also knows how this works. A well-timed leak on Monday evening from an anonymous source to the television stations was enough to arouse great excitement in the press. Kochavi, it was reported, had a harsh conversation last week with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his concessions to MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, who is expected to appoint a minister with authority over the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories. Accordingly, Kochavi immediately earned a place of honor among the order of defenders of democracy.

On Tuesday, as expected, the tempestuous responses began to arrive from the right. Smotrich and his partner Itamar Ben-Gvir put on the mask of the robbed Cossack and acted shocked by Kochavi’s words – which supposedly pollute the IDF with politics, as if their parties are not the ones insisting on dragging the military to precisely that same place. They both went even further and demanded to impose a 10-year cooling-off period for those leaving the defense establishment before they can enter politics – instead of the three years imposed today, in what seems an effort to thwart Kochavi’s own possible plans.

Open gallery view Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speak to the press in 2019. Credit: Moti Milrod

In practice, Kochavi does not require unusual diagnostic powers or an exceptional readiness for sacrifice to warn of the dangers anticipated from the actions of the presumptive new prime minister. The fears in the IDF over the latest moves – changing the chain of command in the territories, transferring Border Police units to the authority of Ben-Gvir in the new “National Security Ministry,” moving authority over the IDF chief rabbi from the IDF chief of staff to the civilian Chief Rabbinate – have been growing over the past few weeks. Kochavi’s successor, Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi, who will take over in less than three weeks, needed such public support from the outgoing chief of staff, too.

Kochavi knew he would face return fire – from politicians and, mostly, on social media – but as far as he is concerned, it’s a reasonable price to pay. After almost four years in his post, during which he rarely took a position on controversial political and social issues, he has been forced over the past few weeks to discuss his own red lines, publicly and in detail. Very soon it will become Halevi’s problem. It’s doubtful there has ever been another chief of staff who began his tenure under such conditions of political dispute, which threatens to cast a shadow over the daily functioning of the IDF.

Former head of Central Command Nitzan Alon said Tuesday in an interview to radio station 103 FM that Kochavi “carried out his responsibility in the correct and proper way. The situation today in Judea and Samaria is so much more difficult than what I experienced. This is madness. They are trying to create chaos in the territories through the back door, without a formal decision. It now seems that is where this government is trying to take us.”

All that’s left is the question of what Netanyahu wants. Was it his close circle that leaked his conversation with Kochavi, as was done with some of the agreements reached with the Haredi parties, to force Smotrich to retreat from the agreements over the West Bank? Will he respond to Kochavi’s request and intervene? Will he even be running his own government, as he promises every other day in interviews in English to the foreign media? These things will start becoming clearer soon, from the moment the new government is sworn in.