Knesset Passes Legislation to Transfer Control Over West Bank to Far Right

The Knesset approved on Tuesday amendments to the Basic Law on the Government which would allow for two ministers to serve in one government office. The legislation paves the way for Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to appoint a minister in the Defense Ministry who will oversee the West Bank, including responsibility over the civil administration and coordination of government operations there, as agreed between him and incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the coalition agreement signed between Religious Zionism and Netanyahu's Likud, Smotrich will have the authority to appoint the coordinator of government operations in the West Bank and the head of the Civil Administration, subject to the agreement of the prime minister.

On Monday, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi told designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is worried about the transfer of power traditionally under security forces' purview to far-right politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In the talk, which Kochavi initiated, he told Netanyahu that the agreements he made with his coalition partners would change the face of the IDF in dramatic ways, and asked him to discuss the proposals with the security establishment before any final decision is made.

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the Knesset vote went against what was agreed upon during the call since the professional opinion of the defense establishment had not been heard before passing the amendments.

He emphasized that now with the approval of the amendments to the law, "the reality we will face will be difficult, of dismantling the chain of command, of harming the functioning of our security system. This will not [be a change] that will have an internal disturbance to the system, but rather will have an effect on our lives here and on the security deterioration. I have already instructed the IDF to prepare for possible escalations...I think that such an escalation is a completely predictable thing that will happen here. Blood could be spilled, it's a shame that we don't notice it. It's even more of a shame that we will pay this price."

The Knesset also passed on Tuesday morning the so-called "Dery law" to allow Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox ally Arye Dery to be appointed minister despite his criminal conviction over tax offenses.

The amendments explicitly define in law that only a member of the Knesset who has actually been sentenced to prison cannot be appointed as a minister. MKs who have been sentenced to probation – like Dery who was convicted at the beginning of the year, will be able to be appointed.

Open gallery view Netanyahu in the Knesset in December. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The discussion on the required second and third votes began on Monday night at 21:30 and lasted almost ten hours during which the members of the outgoing coalition tried to delay the vote.

The outgoing Justice Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar, said that it was a mistake to approve the amendments to the law due to their many flaws.

"Is it right to enact the law and ignore its personal dimension…Is it right for the Knesset to legislate on the subject of scandal, and on its own initiative lower the bar regarding membership in the government? Regardless of the specific context, it is clear why we are voting on the law on the eve of the establishment of the government. This is not good, and it is wrong," Saar said.

Dery was convicted of tax offenses last February, and in accordance with a settlement with then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, he resigned from the Knesset and avoided the need to determine whether his actions carried moral turpitude at the time. This was his second criminal conviction, and he served a prison sentence for his first one.

On Monday, Supreme Court Judge Alex Stein ordered Dery, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, the Knesset and the Attorney General's Office to respond by Wednesday next week to the petition to the high court by the Movement for the Quality of Government against Dery's appointment as a minister in the new government.

The petition stated that due to Dery's criminal conviction, at the beginning of the year, he will not be able to serve as minister without the chairman of the Central Election Committee deciding that there is no moral turpitude in his actions.

At the beginning of the month, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara criticized the bill which is part of a broader legislative blitz by the future government and warned against the "politicization of the law enforcement system."

Baharav-Miara believed that the amendment allowing Dery to be appointed as minister would cause difficulties due to the personal nature of the amendment.