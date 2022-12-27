How a Group of Bereaved Israelis and Palestinians Made a Trauma Psychologist Hopeful

If there’s one thing everyone in Israel can agree on, no matter their political views, it’s that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has no end in sight. Esther Takac’s powerful new documentary “The Narrow Bridge” shows us what we can learn from the ones who have the most reason to hate: the bereaved relatives of victims of the conflict.

The film follows the lives of Meytal, Bassam, Bushra and Rami, who have each found their way to the Parents Circle – Families Forum. Members of this organization repeat their mantra – “We don’t want you here” – throughout the documentary, turning the xenophobic phrase on its head. They don’t want other people to be put in their position, grieving for another life senselessly lost to this conflict.

The killing of Jana Majdi Zakarneh, an innocent 16-year-old girl shot by an Israeli sniper while playing on the roof of her house during an exchange of fire in Jenin, reminds us how relevant the forum’s plea is.

Open gallery view A mourner attending the funeral of Jana Majdi Zakarneh in Jenin earlier this month. Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS

“The Narrow Bridge” ultimately offers several poignant universal messages. First, seeing the human face of the Other in a conflict is vital to building empathy and changing the culture of the war. Second, victims of intercommunal conflict share a common identity: they are left with a hole that can never be filled, no matter how much vengeance is taken. Thus, grief creates an opportunity for people on opposite sides to be on the same side. Finally, traumatic loss need not necessarily lead to post-traumatic stress disorder. Rather, it can also lead to a positive psychological process called post-traumatic growth.

Takac, 60, clearly knows a thing or two about loss, grief and post-traumatic growth. After all, she is a trauma psychologist as well as an award-winning author.

“The Narrow Bridge” is actually her first attempt at filmmaking. She wrote, directed and produced the documentary – but you wouldn’t know it from its professionalism and compelling narrative.

Using her lens as a trauma psychologist, she takes the audience on a searching and fascinating journey that shows how pain can be a springboard toward empathy and a powerful tool for reconciliation, even as the conflict still rages.

An immigrant from Australia who eventually had to move back to Melbourne for family reasons in the 1990s, Takac first got pulled into the stories of the film’s protagonists at the Parents Circle’s joint Memorial Day ceremony in 2017.

She had already established a relationship with Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, working as an honorary psychologist one month a year in its pediatric department with Palestinian and Israeli children and their families. She saw how it was one of the few places where Israeli and Palestinians interacted in a shared space.

Open gallery view The film poster for the documentary "The Narrow Bridge." Credit: Esther Takac & associates

“I saw how hate and fear can grow on both sides, but I also saw what happens when a Jewish-Israeli boy shares a room with a Muslim-Palestinian boy, and how people can get to know each other on a human level – how in that shared intimacy of sickness and vulnerability, different relationship develop,” she says in an interview.

Takac says she recognized that it’s a similar story with grief. “It levels people, drawing them down into life’s essentials, creating a bond,” she says. That experience alone inspired her to write the book “My Journey to Hospital Land” – which she says will be published in Hebrew, Arabic and English, and “is designed to help prepare children and their families for the cross-cultural interactions they are likely to experience” in Israeli hospitals.

A friend convinced her to attend the joint Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv, though she was aware of the controversy of holding the ceremony on Memorial Day eve. As Meytal explains in the film, Memorial Day is sacrosanct, and many see the joint ceremony as disloyal to the fallen soldiers. Parents Circle members acknowledge this issue, yet are convinced that remembering and mourning together is a significant step in preventing more deaths. Such ceremonies – part of the movement for transitional justice – have previously been held in such conflict-ridden zones as Northern Ireland, South Africa and Central America.

Takac recounts that once inside the ceremony, she was “blown away by how powerful it was.” She recalls: “I really felt you sit there and hear bereaved Israelis and Palestinians talking about their loved ones killed in the conflict while the other side listens with respect and empathy. And you get a different sense of how different the future could be – a possibility of healing and hope.”

Open gallery view A scene from "The Narrow Bridge." Credit: Esther Takac & associates

Five years later, her film has emerged to deliver that same message and has already won a couple of awards. It was the Audience Award winner at Australia’s Jewish International Film Festival earlier this year, while it shared the Audience Award prize for best documentary feature at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. And she’s managed this without any marketing experience or a significant presence on social media. The quality has spoken for itself.

‘The same wound’

The film starts with the joint Memorial Day ceremony and the haunting rendition (in Arabic and Hebrew) of Chava Alberstein’s “Chad Gadya,” with the women singers pleading, “When will the madness stop?” Then we learn the stories of the four protagonists, how they lost their loved ones and “their journeys from searing grief to strength and agency,” as Takac puts it.

The director says she deliberately did not make the film political. It does not judge the occupation, the settlement movement or the armed struggle. Rather, it gives a voice to individuals who see the horrific downside of perpetuating the conflict and want to spare both sides from further suffering.

That nonpolitical message is a hard sell when it is under constant attack by those who see force and violence as the only way to achieve the peace they say they seek. The film shows right-wing demonstrators outside the joint memorial ceremony shouting slogans like “Death to terrorists” and “Leftists to the ghettos.”

Bushra, whose boy Mahmoud was shot to death during a demonstration, recalls how Palestinians accused her of selling her son’s blood. Her response is powerful: “I’m not selling my son’s blood, I’m buying your children’s blood, the blood of all our children.”

Like Bushra, the other protagonists’ journeys defy conventional wisdom about the conflict. Many left-leaning Israelis are told not to be naïve about the “other side” – and that if they ever lost loved ones, they’d be radicalized against the peace camp. Not so with these four, and fellow, members of the forum.

Bassam had given up the path of violence and was running Combatants for Peace when his 10-year-old daughter Abir was shot to death by a soldier while walking to school. Rami, an Israeli veteran whose 14-year-old daughter Smadar was murdered in a suicide bombing in Jerusalem, was in the hospital room when Abir died, and asked Bassam what he would do next. Bassam’s response: “To continue on this path of peace, because there is no other way.” The two now travel the world together to promote their message of reconciliation.

After Meytal’s father Sraya was axed to death outside his West Bank home, she said she felt “a screen go down” at his funeral. She was left with the question: “What are you going to do with this anger that eats you alive?” When that screen was finally lifted, she also found her way to the Families Forum and now speaks regularly at Israeli and Palestinian high schools and women’s groups.

There are limits, however. After a screening of the film in Tel Aviv in early December, Meytal described a meeting where a Palestinian told her he knew the two attackers who murdered her father. On that day, she had to leave the meeting. It was too much, she admits. Yet she perseveres in her reconciliation efforts.

Open gallery view Meytal, left, and Bushra at a meeting of bereaved families in "The Narrow Bridge." Credit: Esther Takac & associates

Their work has also strengthened them in surprising ways. Bushra, who married at 14 and rarely left her village near Hebron, didn’t know any Jews other than soldiers. When a friend suggested she attend a meeting of the bereaved families, she refused. But when she met bereaved Israeli mother Robi Damelin, and they exchanged pictures of their dead sons amid tears, she was transformed. As she says in the film, “It’s the same pain, the same wound.”

After befriending Damelin, she ended up taking her first plane ride to New York, where she spoke before 3,000 people. “I started believing in myself that I’m a strong woman with the self-esteem and courage to face life with all its beauty and challenges,” she says.

As Takac puts it, “Meytal, Bassam, Bushra and Rami all wish they could turn back time to before tragedy struck, but they would never change who they have become.”

She is currently working on getting the film more exposure. Its global profile has been boosted by best-selling author Colum McCann’s award-winning 2020 novel “Apeirogon” (which follows aspects of Rami and Bassam’s stories), and which Steven Spielberg’s production company is developing as a feature film.

Ultimately, it is not only the film’s protagonists who have changed but the debut filmmaker too. “It’s been a labor of love, a deep privilege and a five-year roller coaster of up and downs,” Takac reflects. “I’ve learned so much making this film. How even after a devastating loss, it’s possible for people to hear and understand the other – and what an enormous difference that makes.”

U.S. audiences can see “The Narrow Bridge” at the New York and Miami Jewish film festivals in January.