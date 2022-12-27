Artists and cultural workers are stepping up their protest of Jerusalem’s decision to move an art exhibit that deals with the body and female nudity from the municipal art gallery in the city center to a more remote venue.

Following an early petition in protest of the move, a group of 160 artists penned a letter to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon threatening to refrain from exhibiting their work at the city’s Beita gallery unless officials reverse their decision to censor the contents of the “Kravot” exhibition that had been on display at the gallery.

Open gallery view A painting by Sara Benninga from the exhibit "Krovot." Credit: Shai Halevy

"So long as the city doesn't change it policy, we will not be a 'decoration committee' to galleries that are subjected to pressure," the letter said.

The “Kravot” exhibition, which was curated by Avital Wexler and displayed works by Dr. Sara Benninga and Rachel Rotenberg, has yet to receive municipal funding to be moved and remounted. It will reopen on Tuesday at the Museum on the Seam, which doesn’t get financial support from the city.

Open gallery view Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

The artists also demanded in their letter that the city “refrain from interfering in the content of municipal galleries in the future.” The signatories added that they were “concerned and worried about the future of creative freedom and artistic expression in Jerusalem and all of Israel. Diverse representations and expressions of the human body have always been a part of artistic creation. Blatant censorship is a dark and dangerous phenomenon, especially in a case like the Beita gallery, where measures were taken to notify those coming through the gallery gate that nudes were on display.”

The artists said that pressure being exerted from above on curators and artists “denied gallery managers and employees the ability to present a diverse, pluralistic works free from extraneous considerations.”

A spokeswoman for the city said the decision to take down the exhibition was never brought to Leon’s attention. “We learned about the incident through the media. The issue is being examined by the city’s culture unit.”

Benninga told Haaretz that “the nude I painted is largely abstract, and conducts dialogue with representations of the nude in the history of art.” She added that works in the exhibition featuring nudity were not placed opposite windows facing on the streets. Visitors were warned before entering the gallery that the exhibition “includes images of the body,” Benninga said.

A sign warning that an exhibition contains nudes or other controversial images has been common practice for many years. Such a warning appears at the entrance of an exhibit of works by Sigalit Landau at the Israel Museum, which includes nudity. That is also the case at an exhibition called “My Name is Maryan” at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, where visitors are warned that “The exhibition contains content that may not be suitable for all viewers.”

Open gallery view A painting by Sara Benninga from the exhibit "Krovot." Credit: Shai Halevy

The artists’ letter contained an earlier letter sent to Leon in which the majority of Israel Museum curators as well as others affiliated with the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, the Tel Aviv Museum and Sapir Academic College as well as a petition by residents and other statements.

In addition, the Israeli Curators’ Union is establishing a forum that will serve as an address for future incidents of institutional censorship. The forum is being set up in the face of a wave of censorship that began about a year ago when the artist David Reeb’s “Jerusalem” exhibition was removed from the Ramat Gan Museum – a move that ended up with the museum being closed.

The “At the Edge of the Sky” exhibit at Sapir College also fell victim to censorship because of a drawing by Hillel Roman that resembled the flag of Hamas.

The statement issued by the Israeli Curators’ Union said that “in light of the growing instances of censorship, the union has decided to initiate a new activist forum whose goal is to act in times of emergency. The forum includes curators Leah Abir, Galia Bar Or, Dalia Manor, Tali Kayyam, Adina Kamien and Ami Steinitz and the artist Avner Pinchover.

Open gallery view A painting by Sara Benninga from the exhibit "Krovot." Credit: Sara Benninga

“The forum’s members plan to establish a modus operandi arising from court rulings, legislation and past experience while sharing and talking with the relevant parties in each individual case. Today, we were in contact with the Jerusalem municipality’s art department and with the artist Sara Benninga. We are gathering information about the incident and then will decide how to react.

“We are pleased to see that our response isn’t the only one and that it has been strengthened by a petition signed by curators and administrators of other cultural institutions in the city alongside a petition from residents who called on the municipality not to remove the exhibition,” the statement said.

In response, the city said “the City of Jerusalem encourages a diversity of culture and art in the city while ensuring mutual respect and taking into consideration the entire population, which numbers one million residents. The Beita gallery is located in an area where the population may be disturbed by the exhibition and therefore, without any interference in the art itself, it is being exhibited instead at the Museum of the Seam.”