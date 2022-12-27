Israel's Sanctions-busting Wine Contest for Russian Oligarchs

“Today, obviously, is the day of Russian wine," wrote Eduard Dolgin, director of development and promotions at the Kuban-Vino Winery in a Facebook post. "All year long, our winemakers had great difficulties with participation in competitions 'to the west' of the Russian Federation. And now this moment has come."

He was referring to Israel's famous Terravino international wine competition, which according to Dolgin's December 12 post, "will host a record number of participants from among Russian winemakers, whose participation was organized in the shortest possible time.”

The list of medalists of Terravino's 2022 competition, published by the website of Jaffa's Grape Man (Ish Ha'Anavim) wine shop and a restaurant, where the annual competition is held – is long indeed. Along with Czech, Israeli, Slovak, Australian and other wines, it names Russian wines, some of them produced by wineries located in the Crimea Peninsula, which was invaded by the Russian Federation and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

For those who haven't been following Russia's wine industry, winery ownership and the EU-U.S. sanctions against Putin’s oligarchs, the names on the list will not mean much. But, a quick inquiry reveals that the Chateau de Talu Shiraz 2020, which received a special award this year, was produced at the winery in Gelendzhik that belongs to the spouse of Russia's former agriculture minister, Alexander Tkachev.

Tkachev was sanctioned by the European Union in 2014, with governments citing the medal awarded to him for "the liberation of Crimea" for his backing of the takeover of the territory. Other wines from Chateau de Talu also won gold and silver medals in the Israeli competition.

The Crimea-based Alma Valley winery, which according to Russian media is owned by Andrey Kostin – the head of VTB Bank, who was sanctioned after the launch of Russian war against Ukraine – also received a gold medal for its 2021 Alma Valley Pinot Blank. Massandra and Inkerman, also located in the peninsula, received plenty of prestigious gold medals for their production as well.

Open gallery view Screenshot of the Israeli Grape Man (Ish Ha-Anavim) wine shop site announcing the Terravino wine tasting contest Credit: Screenshot

But the most intriguing names on the list are those of Krinitsa and Usadba Divnomorskoye. These wines are often seen at Kremlin banquets, and according to an investigation led by Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, belong to people and companies closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both Krinitsa and Usadba Divnomoskoye are situated in close proximity to an infamous Gelendzhik palace that, according to team Navalny and other Russian opposition sources, belongs to Putin. In 2021, Putin publicly denied any connection with the palace or the nearby wineries.

According to the Russian opposition outlet Open Media, tasting wines produced at their own wineries and giving them as gifts is a new trend in the circles of high-ranking officials and state leaders in Moscow. The "new nobility," as they call themselves, adopt pre-revolutionary traditions – not only in building themselves luxurious castles, but also in personalized winemaking.

This infatuation among the elite intensified after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, whose suitable climate and plots expropriated from the Ukrainian authorities and businesses allowed them to create their own vineyards.

In July 2014, the United States and EU countries approved sanctions that prohibit any import or export of Crimean goods – including wines. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, more sanctions were introduced against Kremlin elite, including the owners of the wineries mentioned in this article.

Open gallery view Several wineries in Russian-occupied Crimea are owned by or associated with Putin-adjacent, sanctioned oligarchs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has halted their tourism efforts Credit: Screenshot

There are no similar sanction mechanisms in Israel. Since the beginning of the war, Jerusalem has carefully tiptoed between Russian and Ukraine, not wanting to provoke Moscow's ire while it plays a major role in neighboring Syria, while trying not to upset Kyiv. But many Israelis that support Ukraine believe that the business owners, including the organizers of festivals or competitions like Terravino, should know better.

“Each year, I carefully read the list of medalists, from beginning to end," says Anna Lapid, a renowned Israeli wine expert and taster. "This year, I was astonished by the huge amount of Russian participants and medalists. I didn’t immediately understand why there were so many, and then it hit me – that’s because they can’t go and compete anywhere else.” It is Israel's indifference that brings them here.

Although Russian wines from Crimea and elsewhere were entered in the annual competition long before the war began, Lapid says, their participation is much more immoral and outrageous today, when Ukrainian blood is spilled wholesale by the Russian army.

Open gallery view Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait, earlier this month. Credit: SPUTNIK/ REUTERS

Terravino is an international competition, and is held under the auspices of OIV – the International Organization of Vine and Wine. Lapid wonders whether this Paris-based organization was aware of the fact that the sanctioned wines from Russia compete in this event. “There are judges from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, etc. Could it be that they were not aware of the strong presence of Crimean wines and other wines owned by the oligarchs? I really don’t know,” she said.

When asked by Haaretz about this seemingly unscrupulous situation, Haim Gan, CEO of the Grape Man, said that he and his company do not mix wine and politics. “I cannot prevent anyone from signing up for the competition. If a wine from Lebanon were interested in participating, so be it. We also had Palestinian wines before, as well as many other from across the world,” he says.

This story is just another facet of the complicated relations between Jerusalem and Moscow. Unlike in many other Western countries, cultural and economic relations – such as performances of Russian artists in Israel who under sanctions in the West or Israeli tasting Crimean wine in the middle of the war in Ukraine – go on as usual.

It’s hard to believe that anything will change in this regard when the new Netanyahu government will be inaugurated early next month – and if there is a bitter taste in your mouth, it probably isn't the tannins.

Ksenia Svetlova is a former Knesset member. She currently serves as a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and a director of the Israel-Middle East program at the Mitvim Institute. Twitter: @KseniaSvetlova