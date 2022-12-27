Bad News: Fears Grow for Israel’s Public Broadcaster Under New Government

“People here are completely traumatized,” a host on one of Kan’s public radio stations tells Haaretz. Adding to their problems, the threats being made by the incoming government are aimed at a broadcaster that already has PTSD.

“It’s obvious to me that this is an attempt to intimidate those in public broadcasting,” says an employee in the news division who used to work at the Israel Broadcasting Authority, the precursor to Kan that was shuttered in 2017. “These words should be taken with the utmost seriousness and fought, since such a move should not be allowed – not just for our sake, but for the state’s,” they add.

According to sources at the state-funded broadcaster, the anxiety is particularly felt among ex-employees of the defunct authority: they remember what job insecurity and malfunctioning systems means.

Employees warn that trying to intimidate journalists is often just as bad as actually closing media outlets.

However, many employees say they don’t believe the current threats are credible and they are not taking them seriously. Instead, they claim that even relating to these threats could be interpreted as capitulation and legitimizing any potential closure.

Open gallery view Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, with Shlomo Karhi prior to the November 1 election. Karhi has been vocal in his calls to defund the Kan public broadcaster. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Just two months ago, repeated comments by Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi to privatize and/or shutter the broadcaster (first made in 2019) were seen as idle threats. On Election Night, four hours after the exit polls indicated a Likud victory, Kan Channel 11’s political correspondent, Michael Shemesh, nonchalantly posed the following question to the right-wing legislator: “Before we go, just so we know whether to power down our computers, when is the corporation shuttering?”

Karhi welcomed the opportunity to address the issue: “We don’t intend to close Kan, but the public shouldn’t have to finance public broadcasting in a country that believes in the free market and competition. You have respectable panels and good programs – compete in a free market.”

Anchor Michal Rabinovich intervened, asking Karhi if this was also the opinion of Benjamin Netanyahu. He replied: “We’ll hear what he has to say. He tried to close it, but refrained because [then-Finance Minister Moshe] Kahlon more than likely intervened.”

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators protest satirical sketch outside national broadcaster Kan's Jerusalem studio. Credit: Emil Salman

Karhi was referring to an internal debate in right-wing circles regarding the wisdom of establishing a broadcasting corporation “that we can’t control,” as then-Culture Minister Miri Regev famously put it in a hot mic moment.

Few people were still awake to catch Karhi’s nighttime exchange. A Kan News journalist believes the public “is intelligent enough to realize that Karhi is not proceeding with this plan in order to save the state some money. Instead, it’s in order to muzzle free expression, since he opposes a free media and criticism. Trying to intimidate journalists is often just as bad as shutting down media outlets.”

The public started to recognize that Karhi was not operating in a vacuum when Amit Segal reported on Channel 12 News late last month that Likud was mulling shuttering Kan, with a particular focus on its news division, as part of its coalition talks with other parties.

Open gallery view KAN offices in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Many Kan staffers, however, regard this as nothing more than spin. “Likud, as usual, was floating some trial balloons in order to gauge what the public felt, and making decisions based on that,” says a former news division employee.

That news story led Kan’s chief news editor Baruch Shay to immediately inform employees: “We don’t relate in our broadcasts to reports about any intent to close the corporation; not in interviews with politicians, not in correspondents’ reports, not in conversations between hosts, and not in tweets or on social media.”

Employees are complying with their managers’ requests and refraining from making comments in public. That is part of the reason for the caution exercised by people Haaretz spoke to for this story. Some have noticed a totally different tactic to the one adopted, for instance, in the months preceding the first broadcasts by the corporation in May 2017. Back then, journalists were using megaphones at demonstrations against Netanyahu’s plan to dismantle and break up the news division.

Open gallery view Kan’s new director general, Golan Yochpaz. Credit: Eyal Toueg

That plan, which was temporarily shelved by the High Court of Justice, was finally abandoned by Netanyahu a full year after Kan had gone on air (following a European Broadcasting Union demand as a condition for holding the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel).

Now, many at Kan feel it would be best to simply let the broadcaster’s achievements speak for themselves. “The Eurovision in Tel Aviv is fondly remembered, as are popular series and the World Cup broadcasts with their high ratings. The public realizes there is no economic justification for closing the corporation,” says the former employee. “It’s like a profitable club: If you share an annual budget of 700 to 800 million shekels [$200-$230 million] between Israel’s residents, it’s not that much per capita. The question is whether, when push comes to shove, the public will object to the corporation being taken away.”

‘We won’t bend or cower’

Until 2015, the public broadcasting budget did not automatically come from state revenues but rather from people’s pockets through a levy, with nonpayment often leading to criminal proceedings. This only increased hostility toward (public broadcaster) Channel 1, which was already regarded as a problematic, inferior product.

Kan’s new director general, Golan Yochpaz, assumed office in November. In December, at an event for outstanding employees, he made his first statement regarding the threats facing the corporation.

“We will continue to create professional and independent journalism,” he assured the attendees. “We will not be deterred, bend or cower. We’ll continue to deliver high-quality products, be fair and diverse. We’ll continue to serve as a home for artists and Israel’s TV industry. … We will not be deterred by those wishing to constrain us,” Yochpaz said.

Open gallery view A screenshot of the KAN11 main news broadcast. Credit: צילום מסך כאן 11

“This played well with employees,” says a journalist in the news division. “People feel like they have professional backing and that we’re working based on values, not for other people. There will be no self-censorship here.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu has not rushed to address the matter. “Shaping one’s legacy” – words that keep cropping up in conversations – is one reason why he may be hesitant to close Kan, perhaps aiming not to be remembered as an Erdogan-type authoritarian.

Some employees pin their hopes on politicians from other parties in the new government, those with a more favorable opinion of the broadcaster. Nevertheless, some are concerned that, in contrast to extremist’s threats that are hard to implement – such as annexing the occupied territories – the media and cultural sphere could become easy prey for a legislative onslaught that would impinge on such organizations’ independence and limit budgets for the news division.

Many Kan employees believe that a major source of Netanyahu’s animosity toward the broadcaster comes from the absence of journalists loyal to him within it.

Karhi, who praised the public broadcaster’s good programming on air, did not see fit to replace the wording of his 2019 bill that says Kan has no unique or diverse content. Yet many people stress that Kan is not a monoculture. Among its ranks are journalists who are definitely identified ideologically with the right, such as Zeev Kam, Kalman Liebskind, Akiva Novick and Shemesh. However, it has no counterparts to Amit Segal (Channel 12) or Ayala Hasson (Channel 13), who are viewed favorably by Netanyahu.

Some within the broadcaster regard this as a “strategic error,” though find it difficult to offer a genuine solution for the problem.

Open gallery view Amit Segel. No counterpart on Kan News. Credit: Eric Sultan

Kan used to have Erel Segal as a current events presenter alongside Liebskind, but his relations with the broadcaster floundered when he was suspended after taking part in a musical propaganda video for Netanyahu (along with fellow journalists Shimon Riklin and Yinon Magal). He departed soon afterward and is now found on the right-wing Channel 14.

Amit Segal (no relation) crowed about this on Twitter: “Congratulations to Kan, which has finally gotten rid of the only program with two right-wing presenters. It can now return to its excellent and impartial journalism (unless it involves leftist inclinations).”

The former news employee believes the new government’s reported focus on Kan’s news division is based the understanding that, for some members of the public, this is the broadcaster’s Achilles’ heel.

In contrast to series and other content that is clearly popular on digital platforms (including the thriller “Tehran” and comedies “Dismissed,” “Rehearsals” and “Checkout”), “the news is judged by its ratings in real time” – and these remain low, the former employee says. “Netanyahu supporters exploit this soft spot. In this instance, they do have a case, unfortunately. From a value point of view, public broadcasting needs to offer news that gives added value and uniqueness. Kan excels at almost everything, and is even ahead of its time in some areas, but is stuck in the concept of ‘old news.’ If you have a news broadcast that is a facsimile of Channel 12, I can’t see the public rising up and saying ‘Don’t take that away from us.’”

A Kan journalist feels differently, though. “Our product is high quality, biting, critical, in-depth,” they argue. “It could be even more biting, but it comes out as being more refined without being pompous.”

People in the news division struggled to name innovative investigative reports they have produced, with some feeling they lack something in this area. Others, however, emphasized the advantages of journalism that is devoid of commercial constraints – even if it is not expressed in earthshaking stories that generate amazing ratings.

Open gallery view “Seder Yom” presenter Keren Neubach winning the Sokolov Prize in 2015. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The news division is proud of Shemesh, who at the age of 24 was chosen in 2021 as one of Forbes Israel’s “30 under 30” personalities; of Ifat Glick and her climate and environment-related stories, for which she won the Sokolov Prize in 2021; and of Oren Aharoni, the head of the investigative reporting desk who won the Uri Avnery Award for Courageous Journalism for his series of articles on municipal corruption. Keren Neubach, who has a program called “Seder Yom” on Kan Bet public radio, recently received a prize from a nonprofit organization supporting news transparency.

“Here, we don’t have to consider advertisers and we’re not subject to political interests,” says another Kan employee. “On our competitors’ channels, I see a lot of self-censorship, since they work with the sense that they have to serve or are constantly under threat – and that is detrimental to viewers.”

The news presenter, meanwhile, says they are not feeling stressed by the current situation. “We have the best television and digital platform in the country, so people may object if they try to harm us. Common sense wins in the end. I’m optimistic and maybe naïve, but I want to live in this bubble for as long as possible. Because recognizing political interference means recognizing that this is no longer a democracy – and I still have a hard time dealing with that.”