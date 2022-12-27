75 Years After Its Creation, Israel Still Debates Who Is a Jew

The knotty question of "Who is a Jew" is expected to greatly preoccupy Israel's incoming government, as indicated by reports on the coalition agreements currently being finalized.

On the Knesset's agenda is a renewed discussion of the Law of Return and the Citizenship Law, conversion and civil marriage and, above all, "Jewish identity," which is also the name of a new authority set to "deal with strengthening and creating Jewish national identity in all the public systems."

The State of Israel will celebrate 75 years since its founding this year, but it has not yet succeeded in reaching a consensus on the question of who is a Jew. A perusal of minutes of tempestuous discussions in the Knesset and the government from the 1950s to the 1970s indicates that the subject preoccupied the country from its inception.

Open gallery view Yisrael Bar-Yehuda, Israel’s fourth interior minister. Credit: Teddy Bruner / GPO

In the beginning, the answer was simple. A Jew is someone who defines himself as such. In 1948, in the first population census, Israelis were asked to reply to a series of questions that included "nationality" and "religion." "Their answers were considered to be the truth," according to Yisrael Bar-Yehuda, the country's fourth interior minister, who said during a Knesset discussion in 1958 that most of those who were polled replied "Jewish" to both questions, but that there were some who replied "non-religious" to the question of religion, but considered themselves Jews by nationality.

We lost six million Jews. We lost a third of the Jewish people. Will we now come and reject all those who want to come to us, because they are not kosher according to halakha? Uri Avnery

The 1950 Law of Return determined that "Every Jew is eligible to immigrate to Israel," but did not elaborate on the definition of who is a Jew. The later 1952 Citizenship Law, based on the Law of Return, similarly avoided the question. In Knesset and government discussions on the laws, however, it was debated whether to include a specific definition. Ultimately, "the government decided that the question as to whether a person is Jewish or not must be considered a factual question and the correct answer depends on the special circumstances of each and every issue," said Bar-Yehuda in 1958, adding to the uncertainty.

As expected, confusion ensued. "Facts of chaos, which prevailed on issues where there should be no chaos," Bar-Yehuda described. The regulations changed from one case to the next and from one interior minister to another. Crucial questions were arbitrarily decided by clerks.

Open gallery view Haim Moshe Shapira, who served as a minister in several ministries from the state’s founding. Credit: Hans Pinn / GPO

In 1950, Israel ordered children born in the country to be registered according to the Health Ministry's population lists. But these made no mention of religion and nationality. How did the ministry decide whether or not a child was Jewish? "Anyone who filled out the form in Hebrew was considered Jewish, and was so registered," explained Bar-Yehuda. When there was any doubt, they would register the child according to the father's nationality – in accordance with directives from the days of the British Mandate – and as opposed to halakha (Jewish religious law).

Even Moses married a Kushite [possibly a black African] woman. David Ben-Gurion

In 1955, during the term of Interior Minister Israel Rokach, the third interior minister and a member of the General Zionists party, it was decided to register children's religion and nationality according to their parents’ registration. Later an amendment was added to the effect that if there was a "mixed marriage," in other words, if the parents were of different religions, the classification would be "based on a written declaration signed by both parents, in which they express their desire rgarding the religion that shoud be assigned to their child."

Bar-Yehuda attested to the chaos in the registration of religion and nationality when he assumed the role of interior minister after Rokach. "It turned out that that each one of the districts – and occasionally a single registrar –permitted itself to be a judge and a legislator, and absurd and illegal things are registered," he said, referring to his clerks.

Open gallery view A meeting of David Ben-Gurion's government in 1949. Haim Moshe Shapira is sitting on the right. Credit: Hugo Mendelson / GPO

There were instances in which a child's nationality was listed as "Jewish convert," "Christian," or "Arab." There were also "other 'original' creations of this type, and a series of different and totally contradictory classifications regarding children in mixed families," attested Bar-Yehuda. In a 1958 Knesset discussion he presented three examples of couples in which the father was Jewish and the mother Christian. In one case their children were registered as being of Jewish nationality, in another "Polish" and in a third "Christian."

Bar-Yehuda published guidelines in 1958 to the effect that "A Jew is someone who declares in good faith that he is Jewish." Later a reservation was added: "A Jew is someone who declares in good faith that he is Jewish and not a member of another religion." But the decision did not determine what proof a Jew had to provide to the government in order to be registered as such. In the directive sent to the Interior Ministry, clerks they were told only that they "should be cautious in doing their job," but ruled that the clerk "must register all the details given to him. If he sees no ostensible reason to cast doubt on the details given to him, he must accept them as the truth."

In response, ministers from Mafdal, the National Religious Party, decided to resign from the government. Haim Moshe Shapira, who served as a minister in several ministries from the state's founding, leveled penetrating criticism in July 1958 at the conduct of the government in a stormy discussion in the Knesset.

According to the original directive, "Every Christian or Muslim or a member of any other religion can declare that he is Jewish and no other proof should be required," Shapira claimed. The amendment to the effect that the person “is not a member of another religion” also failed to solve the problem, he said. "In the event that the declarer does not believe in any religion and is a Christian by birth – he can be accepted based on his declaration and become Jewish," he said.

Open gallery view Joseph Burg in 1969. 'The identity card of the State of Israel, which says ‘Jew,’ is not telling the truth.' Credit: GPO

He warned that the policy was leading to a situation in which "Even a child whose mother is a Christian is a Jewish child, and in so doing they are destroying and uprooting a Torah law by which our forefathers lived and which they practiced for thousands of years." He warned that in Israel's 10th year "The government comes and permits itself to rule on halakhot that are in total contradiction to the nation's way of life, and is destroying the wall that preserved the Jewish people.

"The State of Israel, which is surrounded by enemies on all sides, has allowed itself at present to enter a war over the Jewish religion, over the national character and the national uniqueness of the Jewish people," he said. "You are destroying the barrier between the Jews and the other nations and building a barrier between one Jew and another."

Don't tear up the unity of the nation … We came here to rescue Jews. We came here to rescue Judaism. Joseph Burg

Shapira included Hitler in the discussion too, adding "I want to remind the Knesset that in Hitler's extermination over one million Jewish children were murdered. Only a very small number of children were saved," he said. "And what did the mothers say when they handed their children over to benevolent Christians? This was their request and their last will: Return these children to the Jewish people and remember that they are Jewish children. Don't transfer them to another religion, but return them to the religion of their forefathers because they are Jews!"

His National Religious Party colleague Joseph Burg warned that registration as a Jew in the case of a non-Jew is "a forgery on the historical identity card of the Jewish people." Burg continued "How will I imagine and what will I call the concept 'identity card,' in which a non-Jew who is registered as a Jew goes to the rabbinate in Sydney, London or France and is asked which country the document comes from? And when he replies from Israel they'll tell him 'We're sorry, we can't accept you without additional proof.' The identity card of the State of Israel, which says 'Jew,' is not telling the truth."

Open gallery view David Ben-Gurion in his office in 1949. He stated that the fathers of the nation Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were in mixed marriages. Credit: GPO

Burg was warning of a crisis vis-à-vis world Jewry, for reasons that are the opposite of those of which non-religious parties warn today. "Do those living abroad have nothing to say about the concept of a Jew? Is the Israeli government allowed to decide on Israeli-ness or even on "Jewish" at a time when most of the nation lives abroad? Where is public integrity on this issue? Where is Jewish integrity?" he wondered.

"Anyone who tears up the Jews' family tree is tearing up the only contract that justified our return and that justified and justifies our living here. Don't tear up the unity of the nation … We came here to rescue Jews. We came here to rescue Judaism," he said.

A year later, in July 1959, the Knesset again discussed the subject in the wake of a private bill that sought to define who is a Jew according to halakha. Then Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion admitted that the government had not ever made a determination regarding who is a Jew, adding "It's a myth to think that the government presented the question of who is a Jew." Addressing the explosive topic of "mixed marriages," he stated that the fathers of the nation Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were in mixed marriages and "even Moses married a Kushite [possibly a black African] woman."

Open gallery view The Lubavitcher rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in 1977. 'In such matters there is no validity to a verbal declaration of the desire to be registered as a Jew.' Credit: Yaakov Saar / GPO

The question of what makes person Jewish dominated newspaper headlines at the time: "And so, who is a Jew?"; "Who, after all, is a Jew?"; "Who, finally, is a Jew?" Several months earlier Ben-Gurion even sent a letter to 50 "Jewish wise men" – rabbis, legal scholars, philosophers, writers and academics – asking for their definition of Jewish identity. Most supported the Orthodox position, to the effect that halakha is the only basis for a definition.

"My opinion is absolutely clear," wrote the Lubavitcher rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. "In such matters there is no validity to a verbal declaration of the desire to be registered as a Jew, and the declaration does not have the power to change reality. A Jew … who belongs to the Jewish people is only someone who was born to a Jewish mother, or a convert who converted in a precise manner of conversion."

Author S.Y. Agnon recommended to Ben Gurion "to refrain from discussing matters of religion in any way, so that your mind will be free for political matters only," and explained that "Religion and state for the time are two neighbors who are not comfortable with one another." Author Haim Hazaz wrote "The Jewish community in Israel defeated its enemies and founded its state, and founded it as secular … That's why it is my opinion that halakha plays no part in the registration of residents, but only in the law of the country."

When a new government was formed in December 1959, Shapira, as the new interior minister, published new directives in the following year determining that a Jew by religion and nationality is "Someone born to a Jewish woman and is not a member of another religion, or someone who converted according to halakha."

Open gallery view The late Uri Avneri in 2013. 'They want to come to live with us, to build our country, to serve in our army, will we reject them?' Credit: Daniel Bar On

In 1970, following the High Court of Justice's ruling in the affair of Major Benjamin Shalit, the chief psychologist of the Israeli Navy who married a non-Jewish woman and wished to register his children as Jews, which ordered to recognize someone as Jewish by nationality even if not Jewish by religion, the government amended the Law of Return, enshrining in law that a Jew is "someone who was born to a Jewish mother or converted, and is not a member of another religion."

The government granted the option to the family to live in Israel as well when it ruled that "The rights are granted to a child and a grandchild of a Jew, to the partner of a Jew and to the partner of a child or grandchild of a Jew." The "grandfather clause" will be subject to discussion in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming far-right government.

Discussions on the subject were heated. "What have you done to us? What have you done to this nation by needlessly throwing it into this maelstrom, contradictory to the ultimate interest of national solidarity and unity, and dragged us into a vortex from which it may take a long time until weare extricated, if ever?" wondered Shmuel Tamir, at the time a right-wing Free Center party member.

Open gallery view The senior petitioner, Prof. Uzi Ornan, at his home in 2018. Credit: Rami Shlush

"The country is fighting for its life, [a matter of] life or death, on a daily basis, and here we're dealing with the sophisticated question of who is a Jew. And who was invited to solve it? The 120 members of the 1970 Knesset are authorized to make a decision that in the entire history of the Jewish people has yet to receive a final answer. What presumption, what self confidence, what arrogance!" he said.

Lawmaker Uri Avnery, editor of the now-defunct weekly newsmagazine Haolam Hazeh and a member of the left-wing party Haolam Hazeh – Koach Hadash, joined in the criticism. "We lost six million Jews. We lost a third of the Jewish people. Will we now come and reject all those who want to come to us, because they are not kosher according to halakha? They want to come to live with us, to build our country, to serve in our army, will we reject them?"

Although the amendment to the Law of Return narrowed the dispute, it did not do away with it. It left untouched the question of conversions. Can only Orthodox conversion grant a person the title of Jew, or are other denominations also legitimate? In the past 20 years the High Court has ruled time and again against the government's attempt to grant exclusivity to Orthodox conversion. At the same time, several Israelis have endeavored to challenge this system by petitioning for recognition of a new nationality – "Israeli." They were all rejected.

In 1972 the High Court rejected the claim of a man who immigrated to Israel from Yugoslavia in 1949 and was registered as a Jew by nationality but "without religion." Due to the amendment to the Law of Return, which expropirated his Judaism, he asked to change his nationality to "Israeli." The court ruled in his case that there would be no Israeli nation in Israel separate from the Jewish nation. The justices explained that for the purpose of declaring a person belonging to a specific nation there must be proof that such a nation exists.

"There is no significance to the test of a person's subjective feeling regarding his belonging to an unknown nation, without the possibility of according to some kind of criteria that that nation exists," wrote Justice Shimon Agranat. Another attempt to challenge the system failed in 2013 when the High Court rejected a petition by Israelis to declare that they are members of an Israeli – not Jewish – nation, ruling again that "The existence of an Israeli nation has not been proven." The senior petitioner, Prof. Uzi Ornan, died in November at the age of 99.